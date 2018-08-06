Man killed in shooting at Burnside bus stop: police

A man was shot to death at a bus stop Monday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 22-year-old was waiting at the bus stop about 11:15 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove when someone shot him in the neck, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the fatality.

Area South detectives were investigating.