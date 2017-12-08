Police: 34-year-old man killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses saw someone shoot the man from a dark-colored minivan that puled up to him at 5:52 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Honore, police said.

The man had a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.