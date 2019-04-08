Man shot multiple times in Austin

A man is in critical condition after he was shot five times Monday in Austin on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 12:38 p.m. in the 500 block of North Lamon Avenue when someone shot at him and ran away, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot twice in the abdomen, twice in the upper thigh and once in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

Area North detectives are investigating.

