Man critically hurt in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was driving at 9:12 a.m. in the 300 block of South Sacramento when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired at him multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.