Man kills cousin, then himself in Sauk Village

A man shot his cousin to death and then killed himself Saturday in south suburban Sauk Village.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to a report of gunfire and the bodies of two men were discovered inside a home in the 22100 block of Shirley Avenue, according to Sauk Village Police Chief Robert Kowalski.

An investigation determined that Nino T. Smith, 42, fatally shot his cousin, 30-year-old Thurman T. Norris, and then turned the gun on himself, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Smith and Norris were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. They both lived in the block where the shooting occurred.

Police described the incident as domestic related, but did not have information about what led Smith to fatally shoot his cousin.