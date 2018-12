Man shot to death on NW Side Galewood porch: police

A man died after he was found with a bullet in his chest Sunday morning in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

At 3:51 a.m., he was spotted lying on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of North Mulligan, police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a bullet in his chest, police said. He was in critical condition and later died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.