Michael Pfleger gets bank to open ‘discriminatory’ doors

The Rev. Michael Pfleger has gotten Fifth Third bank to remove its "discriminatory" double door. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Well, the Rev. Michael Pfleger just did with his church key.

• To wit: The activist priest just won his battle to open what he considered “the discriminatory” double door entry to the Fifth Third bank in the African-American Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

“This bank had chosen to impede patrons from access to their banks by installing an entrance system which lock patrons in a box between two doors, making people feel trapped — and several community elders and handicapped have been briefly trapped inside,” Pfleger told Sneed last year.

As a result, the bank — which claims to have worked collaboratively with Pfleger to “develop a new security solution “— will remove the “security doors at the Auburn Gresham Branch within 30-days while a new design is being developed with input from Pfleger and other stakeholders,” according to the bank, according to a letter sent to Rev. Pfleger by Fifth Third Chief Administrative Officer Teresa Tanner.

Brown added: “However, during this interim period, Fifth Third will hire an armed guard to maintain physical security at the Auburn Branch until we install the newly designed security system.”