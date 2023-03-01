The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Michael_Sneed.0.jpg

Michael Sneed

Columnist

Michael Sneed is a columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Sneed022623.jpg
Columnists
Jimmy Carter, our nation’s North Star, is leaving us a shining path to follow
Sneed: At 98 years old, America’s moral compass is in hospice care.
By Michael Sneed
 
SneedNations_21223.jpg
Columnists
Aldermanic candidate Wendi Taylor Nations crusades against crime, and in her case it’s personal
Nations, who is running in 43rd Ward, was once molested on a CTA staircase.
By Michael Sneed
 
RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, gets in a limousine after her son’s funeral Wenesday in Memphis.
Columnists
With Tyre Nichols’ killing, a traumatized America is mourning once again
Michael Sneed: Horrifying murder is becoming our nation’s legacy.
By Michael Sneed
 
Pip, a lovable golden retriever gone too soon.
Columnists
For my beloved dog, eight years of companionship, a lifetime of gratitude
Mr. Pip, whose recent passing I mourn, was a golden retriever who comforted me when I was sad and showed boundless enthusiasm when he was glad
By Michael Sneed
 
Retired House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.
Columnists
Sneed: Jim Durkin’s shining career had its share of comical miscues
‘Identity politics’ fell flat, as he once was mistaken for a page and asked to fetch coffee.
By Michael Sneed
 
First lady M.K. Pritzker celebrating with her husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker at an election night rally Nov. 8 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago marking the governor’s reelection over Republican opponent Darren Bailey.
Columnists
First lady M.K. Pritzker on husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker, interviewing incarcerated women, family
‘J.B. and I came from two very different worlds, wound up working on the same floor of the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., and met on a blind lunch date. The lunch cost J.B. a total of $4.80’
By Michael Sneed
 
Raphael Smith, pictured with his mother.
Columnists
Small change, warm hearts
Treasury worker saves homeowner’s son the trouble of going to office to pay 63 cents.
By Michael Sneed
 
DSC06964.JPG
Columnists
Gold Star family Christmas tree lighting helps girl embrace father she never knew
Chicago Police Office Eduardo Marmolejo died in the line of duty when Sofia was only 3.
By Michael Sneed
 
Sneed120422.jpg
Columnists
Kanye’s descent into toxic madness
Sneed: Rapper’s mental problems are no excuse for his antisemitic ravings
By Michael Sneed
 