Police: 1 killed, boy wounded in Austin shooting

A person was killed and a boy was wounded late Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The pair was shot shortly after 5 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Huron, police said.

A male, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

More details weren’t provided.