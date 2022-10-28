The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
naderissa-01.0.jpg

Nader Issa

Education reporter

Nader Issa covers education for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Daniel Boone Elementary in West Rogers Park, which enrolls about 800 students, will be called Mosaic School of Fine Arts from now on. The Chicago Board of Education unanimously approved the change at its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Education
West Rogers Park school drops its slaveowner namesake
The school becomes the third — and second named after a slaveowner — to change its name since a Chicago Sun-Times review in late 2020 found 30 CPS schools are named after slaveholders.
By Nader Issa
 
City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff picket Thursday outside Harold Washington College.
La Voz Chicago
Empleados de los City Colleges of Chicago consideran tener una huelga
El comité de negociación del sindicato establecerá una fecha de huelga probablemente a fines de octubre si no llegan a un acuerdo sobre su contrato con City Colleges.
By Nader Issa
 
City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff picket Thursday outside Harold Washington College.
Education
City Colleges faculty, staff union authorizes strike
An overwhelming 92% of 1,208 voting members approved a strike to pressure City Colleges leadership into meeting the union’s contract demands, the union announced Thursday.
By Nader Issa
 
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez speaks during a Chicago Board of Education meeting at CPS headquarters in the Loop on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Education
CPS advances plans for Near South high school despite opposition, threat to withhold state funding
CPS leaders said teens travel far for school now, and population growth justifies the school. Opponents said the plan is irresponsible and lacks community input.
By Nader IssaSarah Karp, and 1 more
 
State Rep. Theresa Mah speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center last year.
Education
Lawmaker to block $50M for Near South Side high school until Lightfoot, CPS address community concerns
State Rep. Theresa Mah had been among the strongest backers of the idea to build a new high school. But she called the city’s plan “offensive” and politically motivated.
By Nader IssaLauren FitzPatrick, and 1 more
 
Deontay Puller, 16, a junior at Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, and his mom Shimaya Hudson-Puller, 40, the school’s local school council president, worry of the potential impact a new proposed high school will have on their school.
Education
Top CPS officials privately warned a new Near South school could undermine neighboring schools, harm Black students
While Mayor Lori Lightfoot has touted the new school to serve Chinatown and other neighborhoods, CPS alumni and even staff inside CPS fear it will do damage to existing schools that serve predominantly African American students.
By Nader IssaSarah Karp, and 2 more
 
Former Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis.
Education
Street outside CTU headquarters to be renamed for former union President Karen Lewis
Lewis, who fought for students and educators in Chicago, died in February 2021 after a years-long battle with cancer.
By Nader Issa
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
CPS enrollment drops, continuing decadelong slide
The steady drop to 321,000 students means CPS could lose its title as the third-largest district to Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp
 
A chicken ham flatbread with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.
La Voz Chicago
Estudiantes de CPS tienen nuevas opciones de comida, incluyendo batidos, papa al horno, chilaquiles y más
Los estudiantes se han quejado de los almuerzos escolares de CPS por años. Los funcionarios esperan que el menú actualizado sea más atractivo.
By Nader Issa
 