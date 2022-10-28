Nader Issa
Education reporter
Nader Issa covers education for the Chicago Sun-Times.
The school becomes the third — and second named after a slaveowner — to change its name since a Chicago Sun-Times review in late 2020 found 30 CPS schools are named after slaveholders.
El comité de negociación del sindicato establecerá una fecha de huelga probablemente a fines de octubre si no llegan a un acuerdo sobre su contrato con City Colleges.
An overwhelming 92% of 1,208 voting members approved a strike to pressure City Colleges leadership into meeting the union’s contract demands, the union announced Thursday.
CPS leaders said teens travel far for school now, and population growth justifies the school. Opponents said the plan is irresponsible and lacks community input.
Lawmaker to block $50M for Near South Side high school until Lightfoot, CPS address community concerns
State Rep. Theresa Mah had been among the strongest backers of the idea to build a new high school. But she called the city’s plan “offensive” and politically motivated.
Top CPS officials privately warned a new Near South school could undermine neighboring schools, harm Black students
While Mayor Lori Lightfoot has touted the new school to serve Chinatown and other neighborhoods, CPS alumni and even staff inside CPS fear it will do damage to existing schools that serve predominantly African American students.
Lewis, who fought for students and educators in Chicago, died in February 2021 after a years-long battle with cancer.
The steady drop to 321,000 students means CPS could lose its title as the third-largest district to Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida.
Estudiantes de CPS tienen nuevas opciones de comida, incluyendo batidos, papa al horno, chilaquiles y más
Los estudiantes se han quejado de los almuerzos escolares de CPS por años. Los funcionarios esperan que el menú actualizado sea más atractivo.