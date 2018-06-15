Stormy Daniels’ Admiral run canceled after spat, says owner, threatening lawsuit

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels poses in a creation by Junker Designs after a fashion show debuting the company's new collection at the Rainbow Bar & Grill as part of the MAGIC convention August 28, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels three-night, five-show run at the Admiral Theatre has been canceled after an opening night dispute over revenue-sharing, according to the strip club’s owner, who says he plans to “file a lawsuit next week” against the former porn star.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was scheduled to perform through the weekend at the Admiral Theatre as part of her national “Make America Horny Again” tour, a nod to her ongoing legal battle with President Donald Trump.

But the strip club’s owner, Sam Cecola, says her four remaining sold-out shows Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to a dispute over revenue sharing stemming from a meet-and-greet after her opening show Thursday night.

As she left the strip club Friday, Daniels told some fans as she left, “Sorry, I just got fired,” the Chicago Reader reports.

Daniels performed a patriotic routine in front of an American flag backdrop next to a presidential podium, dancing to songs like “American Girl” by Tom Petty. But the show started an hour late, which Cecola blamed on Daniels’ tardiness following a late dinner at the Signature Room.

“It sets a tone when you’re that late,” Cecola said.

Daniels swiftly exit the club after her 15-minute performance, skipping a scheduled meet-and-greet with about 75 people. Cecola says Daniels walked out of the Albany Park venue after a dispute over the terms of their revenue-sharing agreement for the photo op. Visitors had paid $20 in advance to snap a photo with Daniels, Cecola said. Daniels’ management could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

Cecola said Thursday that her refusal to perform for the remainder of her scheduled Chicago run is a violation of their contact.

“She just walked out,” Cecola said in an interview. “I’m going to file a lawsuit next week. It’s going to be bigger than the suit she filed [against Trump].”

78-year-old woman: ‘I’m glad we came’

Daniels performance Thursday opened with a compilation of cable news clips featuring her name. The 20-minute, fully nude performance made little mention of Trump. A separate performance during the show featured a Marilyn Monroe lookalike singing “Happy Birthday Mr. President” in honor of Trump’s 72nd birthday Thursday, and an appearance by a Trump impersonator — both arranged by the Admiral Theatre, not Daniels’ team, Cecola said.

The show drew an unusual crowd for the Albany Park strip club, included in the crowd was a group of 12 senior citizens, who came from their Edgewater retirement home (also called the Admiral) to support Daniels.

“We’re Stormy fans,” said 78-year-old Abbey. “We can’t stand Trump and how he treats women. She’s standing up to him.”

Abbey did not know of Daniels before the Trump saga and had never been to a strip club before, but she was glad she and her friends could come out.

“It’s a classier place than I would have thought,” she said. “I’m glad we came.”

Howard was there with his mother, who was part of the group from the retirement home. He said he would have never thought he would be at a strip club with his mother. Then again, he would have never thought such a scandal would embroil a president, he said.

“I’m supporting her,” said Howard of his mom. He drove an hour into the city from Johnsburg for the event. “This is her idea with all the people she lives with. They hope she buries the president.”

Nick Cecola, general manager of the Admiral and Sam’s son, said he received a text from Daniels after the incident, which he read to reporters after the show.

“I agree this is very disappointing and I was very much looking forward to performing at the Admiral which is why I took the booking for a fraction of what other clubs are paying,” the text read, according to Nick Cecola. “I’m not kidding when I say my current per-show rate is more than [what] I’m performing for — for the entire 3 days.”

Daniels has made national headlines after coming forward with an alleged affair she had with Trump prior to his presidential run. She has sued Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, over the legality of the $130,000 she was paid to keep the affair a secret, and she has since filed a defamation suit against the president.

The performance was well received — even if many people there were certainly not strip club regulars.

For one, there was more grey hair and women in the crowd than on a regular night, both dancers and club managers said.