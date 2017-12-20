Father charged after 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself

The father of a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself Tuesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood has been charged with multiple felonies.

Kavan Collins was shot in the hand when the gun he was handling went off about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Coles, according to Chicago Police.

Kavan’s mother, Dantignay Brashear, declined to comment about the charges Wednesday night when reached by telephone.

“He’s doing OK. He’s fine,” she said of her son. “He’s coming home soon.”

Kevin Collins, 25, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and six misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered, police said.

A police source said Kevin Collins is the boy’s father. Collins was convicted in 2011 of aggravated battery to a peace officer and sentenced to three years in prison.

Collins, who lives in the block where the boy shot himself, was taken into custody about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after officers responded to the shooting, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition for treatment.

Police said the gun, which was kept loaded, belonged to Kevin Collins and was not stored securely.

Tuesday’s shooting was the second time in just over a year that the boy was wounded by a bullet. Kavan was wounded in a shooting last year as he walked with his mother, brother and a family friend about 9:10 p.m. June 28 in the 6400 block of South King Drive.

The family heard fireworks followed by gunfire, police and relatives said at the time, and Kavan was shot in the face. He was taken to Comer in serious condition.

Kevin Collins was expected to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing, police said.