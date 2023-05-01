The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

‘Foundation for growth’: Cubs impressed with Ben Brown before he makes his Triple-A debut

Notes: Prospects Ed Howard, Alexander Canario and James Triantos take steps in their rehab.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE ‘Foundation for growth’: Cubs impressed with Ben Brown before he makes his Triple-A debut
The Cubs promoted Ben Brown to Triple-A over the weekend. File photo.

The Cubs promoted Ben Brown to Triple-A over the weekend. File photo.

John Antonoff / for the Sun-Times

When Cubs prospect Ben Brown was in the Phillies system, he’d dreamed of showing up early for major-league camp, setting up in that locker room, stretching next to players he looked up to.

He achieved that dream in spring training this year, a little over six months after his trade from Philadelphia to Chicago. Now, he’s quickly rising up the Cubs organization’s ranks. 

“It’s no longer like, ‘Hey, I just want to be on the big league side just to hang out with the guys,’” Brown told the Sun-Times this spring. “[It’s] like, ‘Hey, we want to get here and get better every day.’ And it’s really cool. Everyone has a common goal.”

Brown, ranked as the Cubs’ No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was promoted to Triple-A Iowa over the weekend, along with lefty Bailey Horn. On Saturday, Horn made his Triple-A debut and threw a perfect inning. 

Brown is expected to make his first Triple-A start this week. He posted a dominant 0.45 ERA in four Double-A starts, holding opponents to a .186 batting average. 

“Power arm, great fastball, still spins the breaking ball really well,” Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner said. 

Since joining the Cubs organization, Brown has added a slider and changeup, though the changeup was quicker to click this spring than the slider.

“Just trying to round out his arsenal,” Banner said. “But he’s been great. Missing a ton of bats, throwing a lot of strikes. It’s a good combination.”

Brown’s performance in Triple-A will give the Cubs a better sense of how close he is to the majors. But they’ve been excited so far about what they’ve seen. 

“Getting to know him a little bit in spring training, he’s an unbelievably professional, thoughtful player,” general manager Carter Hawkins said Monday. “It just seems like he’s been around for a long time, and he’s in his first year on the 40-man [roster]. So there’s a really good foundation for growth there.”

Howard progressing in extended spring

Cubs shortstop prospect Ed Howard, who underwent hip surgery last May after a serious injury running through first base, saw game action in extended spring training for the first time last week. He played exclusively in the field at first before taking his first at-bats Friday. 

“Proud of him for how much time, energy and focus he put into rehab,” Banner said. “And we all just want to see him back out on the field again every day.”

As for what the Cubs are looking for in the early going, Banner kept it simple. 

“Let him knock some rust off,” he said. “Not having played in a year, just make sure he stays healthy, and then once he’s comfortable again, we’ll get him out to an affiliate.”

In other prospect injury news

Outfielder Alexander Canario (left shoulder and ankle surgery) is on a running program and taking swings in the batting cage, Banner said.

“He’s finally doing some light baseball activity, which is exciting,” Banner said.

Infielder James Triantos (right meniscus surgery) played his first game of extended spring Monday, about six weeks post-operation, on the shorter end of the estimate after surgery. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
White Sox win! White Sox win! And now, back to your regularly scheduled chants
What the Cubs’ April performance says about their identity
Cubs call up left-hander Ryan Borucki, option right-hander Caleb Kilian before series finale vs. Marlins
‘Not ready’: Cubs’ Caleb Kilian shows growing pains in spot start vs. Marlins
Cubs put reliever Brandon Hughes on IL for recurring inflammation in left knee
This baseball trivia quiz has us thinking about ballparks
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_05_01_at_6.33.57_PM.png
Sports
The perils of being a sports fan
If you bought season tickets to see a team and thought that the team would make your dreams come true because of your investment or that the players would be there forever, sorry.
By Rick Telander
 
Screenshot_2023_05_01_at_7.14.03_PM.png
Sports Media
Comcast drops NFL Network after carriage agreement expires
If the blackout lasts into the regular season, Comcast subscribers also wouldn’t have access to NFL Red Zone.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Haley Blomquist (left) and Bridget Stiebris are the Chicago indie band OK Cool.
Music
Chicago’s OK Cool brings signature DIY spirit to new EP ‘fawn’
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Screen_Shot_2023_05_01_at_4.43.13_PM.png
MLB
A month into the season, MLB rules changes are having the desired effect
Through games of Sunday, scoring is up when compared to March and April of 2022. So are singles, batting average and stolen bases. The average game times of 2 hours, 36 minutes are down from 3:03 in 2022.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_113070292.jpg
News
Expired food, infections, infestations reported at Chicago police stations serving as makeshift shelters for immigrants
With resources exhausted and limited shelter beds available in Chicago, immigrants who have been sent here have been sleeping and eating meals on the floors of police stations in recent weeks.
By Tom Schuba and Elvia Malagón
 