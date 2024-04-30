The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024

How the Cubs adjusted their lineup to face Mets left-hander Sean Manaea

Notes: The Cubs promoted top pitching prospect Cade Horton to Triple-A.

By  Maddie Lee
   
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on April 30, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK — For the first time in 10 days, the Cubs faced a left-handed starter.

With Sean Manaea on the mound Tuesday for the Mets, the Cubs adjusted what has become their regular lineup since center fielder Cody Bellinger suffered two fractured ribs last week.

First baseman Michael Busch was out of the starting lineup for the first time in a week and a half. Right-handed power hitter Patrick Wisdom took over at first base and batted second.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman had been hitting second since Bellinger’s injury while the Cubs faced all right-handed starting pitchers. He moved down to sixth in the order and played center field.

Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong had started the last five games in center, hitting .313 in that time. But with manager Craig Counsell playing matchups, Crow-Armstrong opened the game on the bench. Right-handed-hitting Alexander Canario got the start in right.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal returned to the lineup after being available off the bench, primarily as a defensive replacement, for four games. With Madrigal at third, Christopher Morel served as the designated hitter.

Tauchman’s role

Even before Bellinger got hurt, Tauchman was a regular in the lineup.

‘‘He’s just so good at getting on base because his ball-strike is just so good,’’ Counsell said this week. ‘‘And then this past week the power has surfaced, which — [for] a lot of guys — it comes in a little good stretch. But his on-base skills are pretty consistent.’’

Those on-base skills make Tauchman a candidate to hit near the top of the order against right-handers. Entering play Tuesday, he had hit all three of his home runs in the last week.

‘‘Mike’s just like a player that’s really taken all of his experiences and just continued to make himself a better hitter,’’ Counsell said, pointing to Tauchman’s 2022 stint in the Korean Baseball Organization as an example. ‘‘So I don’t think it’s the result of anything he’s doing this week or last week.’’

Tauchman has been an important part of the Cubs’ efforts to weather injuries to Bellinger and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (strained right oblique).

‘‘This is the big leagues,’’ Tauchman said recently of the Cubs’ rash of injuries early this season. ‘‘Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. Nobody’s going to cut us any breaks. We still have to show up.’’

Horton promoted

The Cubs promoted right-hander Cade Horton from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa.

What has stood out about Horton since the Cubs drafted him No. 7 overall in 2022?

‘‘How good of a competitor he is,’’ director of pitching Ryan Otero told the Sun-Times this spring. ‘‘That guy gets on the mound, and no matter what he has that day — it’s usually really good stuff — but no matter what he has that day, he seems to get outs at a really high level. [He has] a natural athleticism and ability to adapt.’’

Horton posted a 1.10 ERA in four starts this season at Tennessee. He struck out 18 and walked two.

