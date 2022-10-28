The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022

Maddie Lee

Staff Reporter, Cubs
Cubs
How the Cubs are building the core for their next playoff contender
Look no further than the World Series participants, the Astros and Phillies, for examples of the importance of homegrown talent.
By Maddie Lee
 
Christopher Morel’s rookie season was impressive but also showed plenty of potential for growth.
Cubs
Why one Cubs coach compared Christopher Morel to Kris Bryant
Is Christopher Morel’s future in the infield, outfield or both?
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ slides to catch a fly out by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto during the eighth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on Sept. 29, 2022.
Cubs
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ named 2022 Gold Glove finalist
Happ was the only Cub named a finalist this year.
By Maddie Lee
 
The Cubs announced they will cut the price of season tickets by an average of 5.1%.
Cubs
Cubs reduce season-ticket prices 5.1% for 2023
All season-ticket sections will see lower prices for next year, reduced anywhere from 2.7% to 6.7%.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws to first to out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Cubs
How banning shift affects Cubs’ offseason priorities, Nico Hoerner’s future
Hoerner told the Sun-Times that he thinks the defensive-shift restrictions coming to MLB in 2023 are “good for the game.”
By Maddie Lee
 
** FILE ** This is a March 1, 1979 photo showing Chicago Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter. With no strong first-year candidates, Sutter, fellow reliever Rich Gossage and outfielder Jim Rice appear to be the players most likely to gain election to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday Jan. 10, 2006, among the 29 on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. (AP Photo/File) ORG XMIT: NY150
Cubs
Bruce Sutter — Cubs great, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner — dies at 69
Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer held an end-of-season press conference on Monday.
Cubs
Jed Hoyer: Cubs will be ‘aggressive’ filling holes ‘in the best way’ this offseason
Could Nico Hoerner or Ian Happ sign an extension? Could Drew Smyly or Wade Miley be back next year?
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs
‘A career, not a year’: How Cubs’ Brennen Davis hopes to use injury to improve hitting
Outfield prospect Brennen Davis has already homered in Arizona Fall League play this week.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman took home the Sun-Times’ Cubs pitcher of the year award.
Cubs
Who were the Cubs’ MVP, ROY, MIP, etc. in the 2022 season?
The Sun-Times gives out end-of-season awards to the 74-88 Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 