The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs lose to Mets 4-2 as errors add up, offense slows

The Cubs squandered another strong performance from starter Javier Assad.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs lose to Mets 4-2 as errors add up, offense slows
Cubs Mets Baseball

Chicago Cubs first baseman Patrick Wisdom attempts to catch the ball as New York Mets’ J.D. Martinez reaches first on a throwing error by shortstop Dansby Swanson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York.

Julia Nikhinson/AP Photos

NEW YORK – It was obvious off the bat that the Mets’ DJ Stewart had just put his team up three runs against Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay. The ball landed in the right field upper deck at Citi Field.

It was also clear that the inning should have already been over, with the score still tied. In the Cubs’ 4-2 loss to the Mets on Tuesday, all three runs that scored on Stewart’s sixth-inning home run, and proved to be the difference in the game, were unearned.

“We didn’t play good enough defense tonight,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We gave them a run in the first, and the error contributed to the sixth inning as well. So, we got burned by not capitalizing on some outs tonight.”

The Cubs, still without Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki in their lineup, have scored five runs in the first two games of their series in Queens combined.

“There’s not going to be any formula,” manager Craig Counsell said Monday of weathering those injuries on offense. “You go out every night and you compete.”

That worked Monday, as the Cubs scratched out a 3-1 win with a late push. But the next day, the Mets exploited a sixth-inning mistake.

The Cubs offense struggled to get much going. They scored a run in the second inning by getting a runner to third with a pair of walks and a single. Then Miguel Amaya drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.

They didn’t present much of a scoring threat again until the ninth inning, when they tacked on one more run with a double from Mike Tauchman and two straight groundouts to move him around the bases.

“Not a lot of pressure, for sure,” Counsell said of the Cubs’ recent offensive output. “Just not enough rallies, and it’s led to some quiet nights.”

Cubs starter Javier Assad held the Mets at bay for the most part – they scored one run in the first inning, aided by first baseman Patrick Wisdom’s throwing error to second after a pickoff attempt – for five innings.

“It was a tight game,” Assad said through team interpreter Fredy Quevedo Jr. “And I just tried to keep the game close.”

Then Alzolay came in to face the heart of the batting order in the sixth. He got Pete Alonso, who led off the inning, to pop up for the first out.

Then he succeeded in inducing JD Martinez to hit a ground ball to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has won a Gold Glove award in each of the last two seasons. Swanson fielded the ball cleanly. But then his throw tailed off before it reached first, and Wisdom couldn’t pick the in-between hop.

“It’s a play that Dansby makes, and it’s a play he’s got to make,” Counsell said, “and he just didn’t make it.”

The next batter, Jeff McNeil, hit a shallow fly ball, and Cubs left fielder Ian Happ made a sliding catch to secure the second out – what should have been the third.

Then Tyrone Taylor hit a single on the ground through the gap on the left side of the infield. And Alzolay left a cutter over the heart of the plate to Stewart.

The Cubs have been snake bitten by injuries in the first month of the season, and played a tough schedule. They still got out of April with an 18-12 record to start the year. But when the offense dips, as it’s bound to do at several intervals throughout the season, they have to tighten up other aspects of the game.

