Monday, January 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 found dead in home on Near South Side

Police said a man and woman had gunshot wounds to the head in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home Sunday afternoon on the Near South Side.

Chicago police said the man, 36, and the woman, 45, were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue between 2 and 3 p.m.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

