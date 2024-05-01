Boy, 15, shot during fight at Ogden Park

A teenage boy was shot during a fight Wednesday at Ogden Park on the South Side.
The 15-year-old was arguing with another person around 7 p.m. at the park in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue when the person pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
