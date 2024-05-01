The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Boy, 15, shot during fight at Ogden Park

The boy was shot in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot during a fight Wednesday at Ogden Park on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was arguing with another person around 7 p.m. at the park in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue when the person pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

