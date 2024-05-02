Man dies after being stabbed during argument in Austin

A man is dead after being stabbed during an argument in an Austin apartment Wednesday night, police said.

The man was arguing with a woman in an apartment in the first block of North Lotus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when he put his hands around her neck, police said. She then pulled a knife and stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and he died at the hospital.

The woman was also hospitalized for bruising on the face and body, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.