Chicago Sun-Times names media sales veteran Mary Hoffman vice president of advertising

CHICAGO (March 18, 2022) – The Chicago Sun-Times announced today that it has appointed Mary Hoffman as its vice president of advertising. Bringing more than 20 years of media sales success to her role, she will lead the Sun-Times’ advertising sales team to focus on growing advertising accounts and new business development for the organization.

Mary Hoffman Provided

Hoffman joined the Chicago Sun-Times in 2019 and most recently served as the vice president of classifieds.

“Mary is a proven leader in publishing and media sales, and she will bring her experience in relationship building and client service to this role to help advertisers reimagine what the new Chicago Sun-Times means to their brands and this great city,” said Nykia Wright, CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Prior to the Sun-Times, Hoffman spent 20 years at the Chicago Tribune where she started in sales support, developed to manage the digital support staff and held sales roles on the local teams, real estate and major accounts. She also has a multimedia background, including in digital, print, niche publications, outdoor billboards and direct mail.

“In my new role at the Sun-Times, I’m committed to taking my past experience and knowledge to lead the sales team in helping all Chicago businesses to succeed and grow,” said Hoffman.

About The Chicago Sun-Times

Winner of eight Pulitzer Prizes, the Chicago Sun-Times is the “hardest-working paper in America” and Chicago’s oldest continuously published daily newspaper in the city. It features hard-hitting investigative reporting, in-depth political coverage, timely behind-the-scenes sports analysis, and insightful entertainment and cultural coverage.

