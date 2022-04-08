Chicago Sun-Times Careers & Internships

Thanks for your interest in working at the Chicago Sun-Times. We’re determined to listen to — and engage with — the hard-working people of Chicago to bring them news coverage that matters. We are a results-driven team looking for people who can make an impact.If you are creative, hard-working, talented and eager to build a new kind of media company for our city, we’d like to hear from you!

Digital Strategy

We are seeking a data-minded individual with strong communication skills to work as a conduit between our digital strategy department and the newsroom. This person will be responsible for collaborating with key stakeholders across the newsroom, and tech and business teams to deliver analyses and recommendations, conduct experiments and produce reports that support our business of providing best-in-class journalism. Learn more about this position.

Executive

The Sun-Times is looking for an outstanding Executive Editor to lead its newsroom as it embarks on an exciting new chapter in its storied history. The Executive Editor will play a central role in designing and executing the editorial strategy for the award-winning Chicago Sun-Times newsroom across platforms and products. Learn more about the position.

Editorial

The Chicago Sun-Times offers a paid, full-time summer reporting internship to a college junior, senior or recent college graduate who is a person of color. Additionally, the Sun-Times offers unpaid newsroom internships for the spring and fall semesters on the following desks: news, photos, audience/social media and sports.Learn more about this position.