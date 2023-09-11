Starting Over
Aging isn’t for cowards.
Columnist
Mary Mitchell Takes On Aging In New Column Starting Over
Longevity is a blessing that should be celebrated. In her new column, longtime Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell aims to view aging in a new light.
Jesse Jackson’s passing of the civil rights torch is an example of unselfish leadership.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas disappoints —again.
It will take all of us — not just government — to help migrants who have been bused to Chicago.
Black establishment leaders who backed Vallas’ campaign against Johnson big losers in mayor’s election
In an election that was a showdown between old-school politicians and new-thought leaders, many prominent Black political figures lined up behind Paul Vallas.
He built his family a beautiful home on the South Side of the city and co-founded a business that provided steady employment so others could do the same.
COLUMNA: Lightfoot debería haber avanzado a la segunda vuelta, pero fue una lucha que no podía ganar
Lightfoot invirtió recursos municipales en vecindarios negros y latinos que fueron descuidados durante mucho tiempo.
With eight challengers vying for her seat, Lightfoot fought hard to stay in an elite club.
If he survives, Kelly will be an old man when he walks out of prison. I can’t predict the future, but more than likely, Kelly will never have the fame and fortune that allowed him to lure underage girls into a sexual trap.
Nearly 50 years ago, “Roots” told the African American story. “The 1619 Project” picks up where author Alex Haley left off.
Jonathan Jackson wins 1st Congressional District seat.
