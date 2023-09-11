The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023

Starting Over

Aging isn’t for cowards.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in late July.
Entertainment and Culture
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the problem. We are.
Aging isn’t for cowards. Longevity is a blessing that should be celebrated, not ridiculed. Longtime Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell aims to view aging in a different light in her new column, called “Starting Over.”
By Mary Mitchell
 

Columnist
Mary Mitchell portrait
Mary Mitchell Takes On Aging In New Column Starting Over
Longevity is a blessing that should be celebrated. In her new column, longtime Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell aims to view aging in a new light.
Image_from_iOS_copy.jpg
Black History
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. lifts up the next generation
Jesse Jackson’s passing of the civil rights torch is an example of unselfish leadership.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Students walk through a gate at Harvard University on Thursday in Cambridge, Mass.
Columnists
Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action will cause more harm than good
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas disappoints —again.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson meets migrants staying at the 12th Police District station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., in May.
Columnists
Influx of migrants in Chicago gives us an opportunity more than it creates a crisis
It will take all of us — not just government — to help migrants who have been bused to Chicago.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson being welcomed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday to the mayor's office at City Hall.
Columnists
Black establishment leaders who backed Vallas’ campaign against Johnson big losers in mayor’s election
In an election that was a showdown between old-school politicians and new-thought leaders, many prominent Black political figures lined up behind Paul Vallas.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Retired businessman Ed Gardner (center, in pink hat and sunglasses) led a march to demand equal opportunity in construction jobs.
Columnists
Soft Sheen’s Edward G. Gardner showed what Black life could be
He built his family a beautiful home on the South Side of the city and co-founded a business that provided steady employment so others could do the same.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the media outside Manny's Deli in the West Loop on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
COLUMNA: Lightfoot debería haber avanzado a la segunda vuelta, pero fue una lucha que no podía ganar
Lightfoot invirtió recursos municipales en vecindarios negros y latinos que fueron descuidados durante mucho tiempo.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the media outside Manny's Deli in the West Loop on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Columnists
Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in a fight she couldn’t have won
With eight challengers vying for her seat, Lightfoot fought hard to stay in an elite club.
By Mary Mitchell
 
R. Kelly's arrest mugshot
Columnists
R. Kelly’s ‘one more year’ is another slight for the R&B singer’s victims
If he survives, Kelly will be an old man when he walks out of prison. I can’t predict the future, but more than likely, Kelly will never have the fame and fortune that allowed him to lure underage girls into a sexual trap.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Nikole Hannah-Jones' "The 1619 Project" is a Black history lesson now streaming on Hulu.
Columnists
With ‘The 1619 Project’ streaming on Hulu, Black History Month kicks off with a powerful message
Nearly 50 years ago, “Roots” told the African American story. “The 1619 Project” picks up where author Alex Haley left off.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Jonathan Jackson (right) alongside his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, fills out a ballot Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Columnists
With electoral victory, Jonathan Jackson keeps hope alive
Jonathan Jackson wins 1st Congressional District seat.
By Mary Mitchell
 
