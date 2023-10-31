USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Edward M. Burke was the longest-serving member of Chicago’s City Council. But in 2019, a grand jury accused him of using his Council seat to steer business to his private law firm. He is charged with racketeering, bribery and conspiracy to commit extortion.
How the near absolute power Edward Burke wielded absolutely paved the way for his alleged corruption
That power came from “scratch my back” Chicago politics. Burke’s clout emanated from the sheer force of his personality, the favors he did for other City Council members and the intimidation he wielded over his colleagues.
Burke lawyers want to question jurors about Israel-Hamas war after judge refuses to block comments about Jewish people
Citing demonstrations at Federal Plaza, defense attorneys warn the issue is “just going to create havoc for the court, and all of us, because it’s not going away.”
