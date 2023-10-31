The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023

USA vs. Edward M. Burke

Edward M. Burke was the longest-serving member of Chicago’s City Council. But in 2019, a grand jury accused him of using his Council seat to steer business to his private law firm. He is charged with racketeering, bribery and conspiracy to commit extortion.

Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke at a City Council meeting, May 4, 2011.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
How the near absolute power Edward Burke wielded absolutely paved the way for his alleged corruption
That power came from “scratch my back” Chicago politics. Burke’s clout emanated from the sheer force of his personality, the favors he did for other City Council members and the intimidation he wielded over his colleagues.
By Fran Spielman and Mariah Woelfel
 
merlin_84096949.jpg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Burke lawyers want to question jurors about Israel-Hamas war after judge refuses to block comments about Jewish people
Citing demonstrations at Federal Plaza, defense attorneys warn the issue is “just going to create havoc for the court, and all of us, because it’s not going away.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Former Ald. Daniel Solis (25th) at a 2015 Chicago City Council meeting.
Danny Solis’ rise and fall, from promising activist to disgraced Chicago politician to FBI mole
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
eobudget_cst_112014_13_e1548893304992.jpg
Feds: Solis used campaign cash for tuition, toddler togs, trips to Mario Tricoci
By Jon Seidel
 
council_051916_39.jpg
Viagra, sex acts, use of a luxury farm: Feds detail investigation of Ald. Solis
By Jon SeidelFran Spielman, and 2 more
 
council_051916_46_e1532378694610.jpg
Solis secretly recorded fellow Ald. Burke to help feds in criminal investigation
By Fran Spielman and Jon Seidel | Staff Reporters
 
BURKE_010419_05.jpg
Burger Sting
By Jon SeidelTim Novak, and 4 more
 
1066440542_e1543525861230.jpg
Feds raid Ald. Burke’s City Hall, ward offices
By Fran SpielmanJon Seidel, and 1 more
 
Most Read
When young Matthew Perry had ‘the best experience of my life’ in Chicago
What does ‘From the river to the sea’ mean to Palestinians, Jews?
15 shot at Halloween party in North Lawndale; suspect in custody
$20,000 grant from CHA puts homeownership within residents’ reach
Most Cook County property owners will pay more in taxes this year