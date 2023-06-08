Democracy Solutions Project

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
In what ways is democracy under threat in the United States? And how do we strengthen our union? In the run-up to the 2024 election, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ will explore critical issues facing our democracy through reporting projects, community editorials, podcasts and more. The series is in partnership with the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government and Chicago Public Media.

Republican states’ attack on voter records system is an attack on democracy
Eight Republican-led states have pulled out of the nation’s bipartisan electronic system that checks voter registration records for accuracy. More states could choose to pull out. It’s a threat to the integrity of our elections.
By CST Editorial Board
 
