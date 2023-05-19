NASCAR in Chicago
News coverage of the 2023 NASCAR Street Race in Chicago and how its presence downtown affects the city and its residents.
The new, nearly pitch-black pavement began to be laid down earlier this month. The repaving will be completed in the next week, along with additional work to weld down manhole covers along the course.
NASCAR tweaked its Chicago street race plan after meeting with residents who live near the 2.2-mile racecourse.
Much of Grant Park will be closed to accommodate NASCAR. Now the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium have announced schedule changes because of road closures and expected crowds.
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium announced their hours of operation for June 28 through July 3.
Piccolo School of Excellence in Humboldt Park is one of eight Chicago public schools receiving 24 Strider training bikes and helmets, plus online support to help the schools teach their kindergartners how to ride.
The city, in detailing downtown road closures tied to NASCAR earlier this week, has us thinking the motor sport extravaganza feels more and more like a lemon. Get ready to make lemonade, Chicago.
Chicago officials released details about rolling road closures leading up to the July 1-2 races, a 2.2-mile course that also will shut Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
Still three months away, drivers at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, were already peeking at the first-of-its-kind race for NASCAR.
Based on details of NASCAR deal and a newly released study of Lolla’s economic impact, commissioned by the festival’s organizers, the Lolla deal looks more advantageous for the city.
Lightfoot plan to host Taste of Chicago and NASCAR on the same weekend deserves a yellow caution flag
The mayor must fix this mess before she leaves office.
Lollapalooza, Sueños organizers say they want to minimize impact on Grant Park, area residents during busy summer season
Grant Park will be taken over from mid-May through mid-August by the Lollapalooza and Sueños music festivals and the NASCAR Chicago street race, raising neighborhood concerns about crowds, security, noise.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted for creating “planning disaster” by proposing 4th of July weekend food fest be moved to accommodate takeover of Grant Park by city’s new NASCAR race.
The Cup Series race will be named the Grant Park 220 and the Xfinity Series race will be The Loop 121.
The competition will challenge 22,000 K-12 students in 43 STEM schools to design a driving helmet. CPS will also integrate a NASCAR-themed science unit into its 8th-grade curriculum next year.
The race should also attract many people from out of town — 65% of the expected 100,000 attendees — and fill up downtown hotel rooms and show scenic parts of downtown across the world to millions of viewers.
The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, the Black Crowes and Charley Crockett are set to appear at the event July 1-2 in Grant Park. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.
Among other things, the ordinance would require a City Council order for any athletic event or special event that allows the closure of a state route, an arterial street or more than four blocks of any other public way.
Something this important is worthy of public legislative debate.
The terms are not as generous as in a new 10-year extension with Lollapalooza, but the mayor said it “doesn’t make sense” to compare the events, calling the music festival a “phenomenon unto itself.”
Alderpersons Pat Dowell (3rd), Sophia King (4th) and Brendan Reilly (42nd) are upset NASCAR could occupy part of Grant Park for two weeks next summer.
Start your engines: Lightfoot gives NASCAR green flag for three years of races through streets of Chicago
The race would be run on a 2.2-mile course north of Roosevelt Road, along Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, as far north as Jackson Boulevard.
As the mayor’s office moves toward signing a contract with the racing agency, the deal must leave the city with more than just noise, spectacle and exhaust.
The Athletic, a website devoted to sports coverage, disclosed the apparent agreement between the Lightfoot administration and NASCAR with no mention of the specific route.
