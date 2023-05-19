The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
NASCAR in Chicago

News coverage of the 2023 NASCAR Street Race in Chicago and how its presence downtown affects the city and its residents.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace drives a stock car around downtown Chicago after the announcement that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022. The 2.2-mile showcase represents the first street course race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.
Chicago
Want to test drive the NASCAR Street Race course? Crews wrapping up downtown repaving
The new, nearly pitch-black pavement began to be laid down earlier this month. The repaving will be completed in the next week, along with additional work to weld down manhole covers along the course.
By David Struett
 
Stock cars set up in downtown Chicago.
Chicago
NASCAR to use mufflers in Chicago, keep lakefront accessible
NASCAR tweaked its Chicago street race plan after meeting with residents who live near the 2.2-mile racecourse.
By Clare Lane | WBEZ
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace drives a stock car around downtown Chicago in July 2022, after the announcement that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023.
Editorials
NASCAR street races forcing Museum Campus closures: Another summer headache for Chicago
Much of Grant Park will be closed to accommodate NASCAR. Now the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium have announced schedule changes because of road closures and expected crowds.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Visitors look at sharks and other fish swim by at Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit, Monday, December 19, 2022. Researchers have been documenting Parthenogenesis in a female Zebra sharks, Bubbles, at the aquarium.
Entertainment and Culture
Shedd Aquarium to close during NASCAR Chicago Street Race
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium announced their hours of operation for June 28 through July 3.
By Catherine Odom
 
The kindergarten class at Piccolo School of Excellence rides bikes donated to their school on Tuesday.
News
Off to the races: NASCAR partnership donates bikes to Chicago kindergartners
Piccolo School of Excellence in Humboldt Park is one of eight Chicago public schools receiving 24 Strider training bikes and helmets, plus online support to help the schools teach their kindergartners how to ride.
By Catherine Odom
 
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Editorials
NASCAR road closures will make for a bumpy ride for Chicago
The city, in detailing downtown road closures tied to NASCAR earlier this week, has us thinking the motor sport extravaganza feels more and more like a lemon. Get ready to make lemonade, Chicago.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR to close southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive 6 days, other major streets
Chicago officials released details about rolling road closures leading up to the July 1-2 races, a 2.2-mile course that also will shut Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
By David Struett
 
Tyler Reddick celebrates winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Sports
‘Seeing is believing’ as NASCAR awaits adventurous Chicago Street Race
Still three months away, drivers at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, were already peeking at the first-of-its-kind race for NASCAR.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_107292645.jpg
City Hall
Lollapalooza will generate 3 times the economic activity of NASCAR race in less time
Based on details of NASCAR deal and a newly released study of Lolla’s economic impact, commissioned by the festival’s organizers, the Lolla deal looks more advantageous for the city.
By David Struett
 
The announcement of a NASCAR race coming to Chicago drew a crowd for a panel discussion on the popularity of the sport.
Editorials
Lightfoot plan to host Taste of Chicago and NASCAR on the same weekend deserves a yellow caution flag
The mayor must fix this mess before she leaves office.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022. This year, set-up for Lollapalooza will begin July 21 and teardown August 13. Set-up for Sueños will begin May 17, and teardown will be complete by June 2.
Chicago
Lollapalooza, Sueños organizers say they want to minimize impact on Grant Park, area residents during busy summer season
Grant Park will be taken over from mid-May through mid-August by the Lollapalooza and Sueños music festivals and the NASCAR Chicago street race, raising neighborhood concerns about crowds, security, noise.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Taste of Chicago entrance on Columbus Drive in 2019.
City Hall
Plan to move Taste of Chicago near Navy Pier draws City Council backlash
Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted for creating “planning disaster” by proposing 4th of July weekend food fest be moved to accommodate takeover of Grant Park by city’s new NASCAR race.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Street Race said it will send 220 local children to the Chicago Park District’s Summer Day Camp.
Sports
NASCAR’s Grant Park street races get official names
The Cup Series race will be named the Grant Park 220 and the Xfinity Series race will be The Loop 121.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Students from Wadsworth STEM Elementary School on the South Side listen during a news conference Tuesday at the Field Museum to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race. NASCAR also announced that it would partner with Chicago Public Schools to create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.
Education
CPS teams up with NASCAR for design competition, race car-themed curriculum
The competition will challenge 22,000 K-12 students in 43 STEM schools to design a driving helmet. CPS will also integrate a NASCAR-themed science unit into its 8th-grade curriculum next year.
By David Struett
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace poses for a photo in front of Buckingham Fountain as he drives around the city, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022.
City Hall
NASCAR says summer street race in Grant Park could pump $113 million into economy
The race should also attract many people from out of town — 65% of the expected 100,000 attendees — and fill up downtown hotel rooms and show scenic parts of downtown across the world to millions of viewers.
By David Struett
 
merlin_107124910.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
NASCAR announces headliners for Chicago Street Race concerts in July
The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, the Black Crowes and Charley Crockett are set to appear at the event July 1-2 in Grant Park. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
After Tuesday’s announcement of a stock-car race coming to Chicago in July 2023, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stopped at Buckingham Fountain and Navy Pier.
City Hall
Too late to hit brakes on NASCAR, but Reilly moves to curb future special events
Among other things, the ordinance would require a City Council order for any athletic event or special event that allows the closure of a state route, an arterial street or more than four blocks of any other public way.
By Fran Spielman
 
The announcement of a NASCAR race coming to Chicago drew a crowd for a panel discussion on the popularity of the sport.
Editorials
Not so fast? Alderpersons seek to wave the caution flag on mayor’s NASCAR plan
Something this important is worthy of public legislative debate.
By CST Editorial Board
 
NASCAR CEO Jim France with Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the announcement in July of a three-year deal, starting next year, to hold a stock car race on the lakefront.
City Hall
Lightfoot defends terms of NASCAR deal
The terms are not as generous as in a new 10-year extension with Lollapalooza, but the mayor said it “doesn’t make sense” to compare the events, calling the music festival a “phenomenon unto itself.”
By Fran Spielman
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace poses for photos in front of Soldier Field as he drives a stock car around the city, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that there will be three years of NASCAR races along the lake in downtown Chicago, with the first set for July 2, 2023. The 2.2-mile showcase represents the first street course race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.
City Hall
City Council members want to put the brakes on NASCAR’s Chicago street race
Alderpersons Pat Dowell (3rd), Sophia King (4th) and Brendan Reilly (42nd) are upset NASCAR could occupy part of Grant Park for two weeks next summer.
By Fran Spielman
 
Stock cars set up in downtown Chicago in advance of the announcement Tuesday that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023.
Sports
Start your engines: Lightfoot gives NASCAR green flag for three years of races through streets of Chicago
The race would be run on a 2.2-mile course north of Roosevelt Road, along Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, as far north as Jackson Boulevard.
By Fran Spielman
 
The NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America, held July 3, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Editorials
NASCAR in Chicago? Not so fast — unless the city sees a payday from it
As the mayor’s office moves toward signing a contract with the racing agency, the deal must leave the city with more than just noise, spectacle and exhaust.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America, held July 3, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
City Hall
Lightfoot gives green flag to NASCAR races: report
The Athletic, a website devoted to sports coverage, disclosed the apparent agreement between the Lightfoot administration and NASCAR with no mention of the specific route.
By Fran Spielman
 
