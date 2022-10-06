Digital Membership FAQ

Q: What is the new Chicago Sun-Times digital membership program?

A: The digital membership program is a voluntary donation program meant to support increased coverage and access for the Chicago Sun-Times. As of October 6, 2022, all content on chicago.suntimes.com is free for anyone who registers using an email address. Instead of limiting the number of articles readers are able to access, we are taking down our paywall because we believe that reliable, high-quality journalism should be accessible to everyone in our community.

Q: How do I become a Chicago Sun-Times member?

A: You can become a member by donating any amount of money to support our mission at suntimes.com/membership.

Q: I keep seeing “Founding Member” on your website. What does it mean?

A: The first 30,000 people to join Sun-Times membership will also be making history as Founding Members in this brand new program.

Q: What are the benefits of membership?

A: Your membership ensures that local, independent journalism remains a vibrant, robust, and central element of the fabric of Chicago. In addition to helping reporters deliver on-the-ground reporting, you’ll get access to members-only events, a digital MemberCard for discounts around Chicago and you’ll get to select a thank-you gift. Visit suntimes.com/membership for more information.

Q: How do I become a member?

A: We’re so glad you asked! You can become a digital member by visiting suntimes.com/membership. You can make monthly, annual or one-time donations.

Q: Now that the CST is a non-profit organization is my digital membership tax deductible?

A: Yes! When you become a member, your donation will be tax deductible.

Q: Why did the digital subscription change to a digital donor membership program and what’s the difference?

A: We now have a membership program that is open to all members of the community, in support of making our website free to access. And, as a nonprofit organization, the Sun-Times is now powered by your support.

The difference between this model and our previous digital subscription service is that all content will now be free for everyone who registers with their email address. There are no longer a limited number of free articles on suntimes.com. Plus, members will receive benefits with a donation of any dollar amount. To unlock member-only perks, you can become a member with any contribution amount at suntimes.com/membership.

Q: If I am a new member to the program do I have to activate my digital membership?

A: Your membership will automatically activate when you register with a valid email address. Look for additional information and email to claim your thank you gift or start your Digital MemberCard.

Q: I’m a current digital subscriber, what does this mean for my current subscription? Do I get a refund if I have money on my account?

A: Your digital subscription will continue through your current billing period. At renewal, you will have the opportunity to become a member and receive membership benefits.

You will receive an email with information on how to claim your thank you gift and learn more about the other perks of membership.

If you wish to continue supporting the Sun Times as a member, no action is required. If you want to adjust your membership, you can upgrade, cancel or adjust future payments through the Manage My Account section of the website.

Cancellation Policy

You may cancel a re-occurring donation through the Manage Your Account page or by contacting us at (888) 848-4637 or email us at membership@suntimes.com.

Refund Policy

If you have made an error in making your donation or change your mind about contributing to Chicago Sun-Times Media, Inc., we will honor your request for a refund within 28 days of your donation.

To request a refund, call us at (888) 848-4637 or email us at membership@suntimes.com.

Refunds are returned using the original method of payment. For example, if you made your donation by credit card, your refund will be credited to that same credit card. Refunds can take up to four weeks to process from the date of notification.

