Submitting op-eds and letters to the Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times opinion pages are a place for robust, respectful debate on issues of the day. We welcome guest essays that will bring a variety of perspectives and diverse voices — not an echo chamber of the same points of view — to the paper.

Op-eds and Letters to the Editor are handled by the Sun-Times Editorial Board.

Op-eds are guest essays that are published in the “Other Views” section. These essays can take a variety of forms: expert analysis and fact-based argument on an important matter of public interest; engaging commentary on current events; a call to action; or even a first-person, perhaps humorous, essay.

Regardless of its form, an op-ed should be well-written, thought-provoking, insightful and engaging, without angry tirades or personal attacks. Ideally, a good opinion piece will challenge readers to think about something — a policy proposal, a news event, a controversial social or cultural topic — in a new and unexpected way.

If you are writing to respond to a news story, a Sun-Times editorial or an op-ed that has already been published, the appropriate format is a letter to the editor of up to 375 words. Guidelines for submitting a letter are below.

Here are guidelines for submitting an op-ed:



Email your submission to opinions@suntimes.com.

Submissions should be between 600 — 750 words. It is best to include the full op-ed within the body of your email, as sending attachments can sometimes cause your email to be screened out as spam.

The author(s) should include his or her name and brief bio, plus an email and contact number(s). Include no more than two co-authors (we may make exceptions — rarely).

Only completed submissions will be reviewed. Do not send drafts, outlines or pitches.

Submissions should be exclusive to the Sun-Times. We don’t accept op-eds submitted to multiple outlets at the same time. Of course, if we decide not to publish your piece, you are then free to submit elsewhere.

Include links to source material for any factual assertions.

If your piece is time-sensitive — for example, an essay tied to Memorial Day — please submit no later than a week in advance.`

We reserve the right to copy edit or lightly trim articles as needed for clarity.

We make every effort to read submissions and get back to writers within 7 business days. Due to the volume of submissions, that’s not always possible. If you do not hear from us within 7 business days, you can assume we have decided to take a pass on your article.

Looking for additional tips on writing? Check out The Op-Ed Project, a nonprofit that offers workshops and writing resources.

Send us your letters

A letter to the editor is the appropriate forum for reader views on current events and popular topics, and for responses on already-published Sun-Times editorials and opinion pieces. Here’s how to submit that letter.

