2021-22 Chicago high school basketball preview

All the preview stories as we get ready for the upcoming season.

It’s almost here. The first real, complete basketball season in two years tips off on Monday. There’s a full slate of Thanksgiving tournaments and holiday tournaments planned.

We’ll have conference showdowns and weekend shootouts again. Most importantly, the crowds will be back. Masks are currently still required, but that’s a small price to pay to get high school basketball back.

Check back here regularly for all the latest preview stories. We’ll be posting regularly throughout the week. There will be several stories, the season debut of No Shot Clock, the preseason Super 25 and the traditional preseason list of the area’s top 50 players.

The games begin on Nov. 22 and the season will finish, for the first time in many, years down in Champaign. It will be the debut of the Illinois High School Association’s new state finals format. All four classes will play their title games on Saturday, March 12.