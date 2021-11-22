 clock menu more-arrow no yes
LISTEN: Preseason Preview Two Takes special | No Shot Clock, Ep. 124

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien continue to preview the 2021-22 high school basketball season. 

By Michael O'Brien

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien continue to preview the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

We dive into the following topics:

* Two surprise teams not in the rankings that could do big things.

* Two seniors set to blossom this year

* Two breakout underclassmen (juniors or sophomores) that people will get very familiar with this season.

* Two storylines we are looking forward to following this season.

The six best unranked teams

The following are the six teams that are arguably the very best unranked teams in the Chicago area,

By Joe Henricksen

15 reasons to be excited about this season

It’s been 620 days since the last time high school basketball seemed completely normal. The sport returns today.

By Joe Henricksen

