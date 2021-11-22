LISTEN: Preseason Preview Two Takes special | No Shot Clock, Ep. 124

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien continue to preview the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

We dive into the following topics:

* Two surprise teams not in the rankings that could do big things.

* Two seniors set to blossom this year

* Two breakout underclassmen (juniors or sophomores) that people will get very familiar with this season.

* Two storylines we are looking forward to following this season.

Please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, it helps new listeners find the podcast.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.