Previewing the 2022 high school football season
The Sun-Times is counting down the top 10 teams in the preseason Super 25 and selecting the 10 best players at key positions.
The high school football preview is underway. We’ll be revealing the top 10 teams in the preseason Super 25 and selecting the best players at several positions.
The season starts August 26.
3 Total Updates Since
August 08, 2022 03:21 PM
August 08, 2022 03:21 PM
-
Steven Young took Kankakee’s loss to Fenwick in last season’s Class 5A state title game hard.
-
The state’s only consensus five-star prospect and six Big Ten recruits are among the area’s top 10 defensive players for 2022.
-
The helmet delay put the Mustangs at a disadvantage all summer. And rivals took notice.