High school football schedule: Week 1

Thursday, August 25
Nonconference
Waukegan at North Chicago, 7:15
Wheeling at Round Lake, 7
Friday, August 26
Fox Valley
Burlington Central at Hampshire, 7
Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, 7
Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, 7
Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 7
Prairie Ridge at McHenry, 7
Upstate Eight
Bartlett at Streamwood, 7:30
East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7
Fenton at Elgin, 7:30
Larkin at Glenbard East, 7
South Elgin at West Chicago, 7
Nonconference
Ag. Science at Solorio, 7:30
Andrew at Kaneland, 7:30
Antioch at Carmel, 7:30
Aurora Central at Wauconda, 7
Aurora Christian at Ottawa Marquette, 7
Barrington at Warren, 7
Bismarck-Henning at Clifton Central, 7
Bremen at Thornridge, 6
Carver at TF North, 7
Charleston at Herscher, 7
Chicago Military at Marine, 4:15
Coal City at Morris, 7
Comer at Geneseo, 7
Dakota at Christ the King, 7:30
De La Salle vs. St. Viator at Forest View, 7
Downers Grove North at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 7:30
East Moline at LaSalle-Peru, 7
Eisenhower at Brooks, 7:30
Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer, 7
Evergreen Park at Manteno, 7
Fremd at Lake Zurich, 7
Georgetown at Watseka, 7
Glenbrook North at Taft, 7:30
Golder vs. Senn at Lane, 4:15
Grant at Mundelein, 7
Grayslake North at Vernon Hills, 6
Hansberry vs. Corliss at Gately, 4:15
Harvard at Lisle, 7
Hersey at New Trier, 7
Hillcrest at Brother Rice, 7
Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central, 7
Hinsdale South at Deerfield, 7
Homewood-Flossmoor at Naperville North, 7
Hope Academy at Young, 4:15
Hubbard at Grayslake Central, 7
Joliet Catholic at Waterford, Wis., 7
Joliet Central at Argo, 7
Joliet West at Lockport, 6:30
Kankakee at Nazareth, 7
Kenosha Indian Trail, Wis. at Evanston, 7
Lake Central, Ind. at Providence, 6
Lake Park at Conant, 7
Lake View at Niles North, 7
Lakes at Sterling, 7
Lane vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4:30
Leyden at Highland Park, 6:30
Libertyville at Lemont, 7
Lincoln-Way Central at St. Charles East, 7:30
Lincoln-Way East at Crete-Monee, 7
Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield Central, 7
Little Village vs. Chicago Richards at Stagg, 4:15
Longwood at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6
Lyons at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Maine East at Addison Trail, 6
Maine West at Elk Grove, 7:30
Marengo at Wilmington, 7
Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7
Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Marmion at Bishop McNamara, 7
Metea Valley at Geneva, 7
Minooka at Bolingbrook, 6
Montini at IC Catholic, 7:15
Neuqua Valley at Oswego, 7
Noblesville, Ind. at Benet, 7
Notre Dame at Willowbrook, 7:30
Oak Lawn at Tinley Park, 6
Payton at DePaul Prep, 7:30
Peotone at Rantoul, 7
Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 7
Plainfield South at West Aurora, 7
Plano at Ottawa, 7:15
Platteville, Wis. at St. Edward, 7
Prosser at Speer, 7:30
Reavis at Stagg, 6
Rich Township at South Vigo, Ind., 6
Richards vs. Morgan Park at Gately, 7:15
Ridgewood vs. Schurz at Lane, 7:15
Riverside-Brookfield at Morton, 7
Rolling Meadows at Glenbrook South, 7
Romeoville at Yorkville, 7
Sandburg at Prospect, 7
Schaumburg at York, 7:30
St. Charles North at Palatine, 7:30
St. Francis at Lake Forest, 7
St. Ignatius vs. St. Patrick at Triton, 7:30
St. Laurence at Moline, 7
St. Rita at Mount Carmel, 7:30
Steinmetz at Proviso West, 7
Stevenson at Maine South, 7
Streator at East Peoria, 7:30
Sullivan at Chicago Christian, 7:15
Sycamore vs. DeKalb at NIU, 8
TF South at Shepard, 7
UP-Bronzeville at Richmond-Burton, 7
Walther Christian at Westmont, 7
Waubonsie Valley at Oswego East, 7
Westinghouse at Oak Forest, 7
Woodstock at Rochelle, 7
Woodstock North at Johnsburg, 7
Zion-Benton at Kenosha Bradford, Wis., 5:30
Saturday, August 27
Nonconference
Alleman at Chicago Academy, 3
Back of the Yards vs. Phoenix at Orr, 1
Batavia vs. Phillips at Gately, 7
Bowen at Kelly, 11 a.m.
Butler vs. Rauner at Lane, 1
Collins vs. Bogan at Stagg, 1
Curie vs. Mather at Winnemac, 4
DuSable vs. Juarez at Winnemac, 10 a.m.
Dwight at Salt Fork, noon
Dyett vs. Hyde Park at Eckersall, 4
Fenger vs. Julian at Stagg, 4
Fenwick vs. Oak Park-River Forest at SeatGeek, 9:30 a.m.
Foreman at Marshall, 10 a.m.
Gage Park vs. Washington at Eckersall, 10 a.m.
Glenbard North vs. Kenwood at Gately, 11 a.m.
Glenbard West at Marist, 12:30
Harlan vs. North Lawndale at Westinghouse, 10 a.m.
Johnson vs. Vocational at Eckersall, 1
Lincoln Park vs. Von Steuben at Winnemac, 1
Lindblom vs. Catalyst-Maria at Stagg, 10 a.m.
Momence at Oakwood, noon
Niles West at Thornton, 1
Perspectives vs. Pritzker at Lane, 4
Raby at Orr, 4
Roosevelt vs. Kennedy at Westinghouse, 1
Rowe-Clark vs. Crane at Lane, 10 a.m.
Seneca at Westville, 5
South Shore at Englewood STEM, 5
Tilden vs. Clemente at Lane, 7
UIC Prep at Bloom, noon
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Simeon at Gately, 3
Woodlawn at Goode, 2
Sunday, August 28
Nonconference
Cincinnati St. Xavier, Ohio at Loyola, noon
King vs. Clark at Lane, 1
Leo vs. Bulls Prep at Lane, 10 a.m.