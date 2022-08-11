The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football schedule: Week 1

Here’s the complete area football schedule for the first week of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Wheaton North and St. Rita football players embrace and shake hands after the IHSA Class 7A State title game.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send corrections and additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.

Thursday, August 25

Nonconference

Waukegan at North Chicago, 7:15

Wheeling at Round Lake, 7

Friday, August 26

Fox Valley

Burlington Central at Hampshire, 7

Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, 7

Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, 7

Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 7

Prairie Ridge at McHenry, 7

Upstate Eight

Bartlett at Streamwood, 7:30

East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7

Fenton at Elgin, 7:30

Larkin at Glenbard East, 7

South Elgin at West Chicago, 7

Nonconference

Ag. Science at Solorio, 7:30

Andrew at Kaneland, 7:30

Antioch at Carmel, 7:30

Aurora Central at Wauconda, 7

Aurora Christian at Ottawa Marquette, 7

Barrington at Warren, 7

Bismarck-Henning at Clifton Central, 7

Bremen at Thornridge, 6

Carver at TF North, 7

Charleston at Herscher, 7

Chicago Military at Marine, 4:15

Coal City at Morris, 7

Comer at Geneseo, 7

Dakota at Christ the King, 7:30

De La Salle vs. St. Viator at Forest View, 7

Downers Grove North at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 7:30

East Moline at LaSalle-Peru, 7

Eisenhower at Brooks, 7:30

Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer, 7

Evergreen Park at Manteno, 7

Fremd at Lake Zurich, 7

Georgetown at Watseka, 7

Glenbrook North at Taft, 7:30

Golder vs. Senn at Lane, 4:15

Grant at Mundelein, 7

Grayslake North at Vernon Hills, 6

Hansberry vs. Corliss at Gately, 4:15

Harvard at Lisle, 7

Hersey at New Trier, 7

Hillcrest at Brother Rice, 7

Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central, 7

Hinsdale South at Deerfield, 7

Homewood-Flossmoor at Naperville North, 7

Hope Academy at Young, 4:15

Hubbard at Grayslake Central, 7

Joliet Catholic at Waterford, Wis., 7

Joliet Central at Argo, 7

Joliet West at Lockport, 6:30

Kankakee at Nazareth, 7

Kenosha Indian Trail, Wis. at Evanston, 7

Lake Central, Ind. at Providence, 6

Lake Park at Conant, 7

Lake View at Niles North, 7

Lakes at Sterling, 7

Lane vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4:30

Leyden at Highland Park, 6:30

Libertyville at Lemont, 7

Lincoln-Way Central at St. Charles East, 7:30

Lincoln-Way East at Crete-Monee, 7

Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield Central, 7

Little Village vs. Chicago Richards at Stagg, 4:15

Longwood at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6

Lyons at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Maine East at Addison Trail, 6

Maine West at Elk Grove, 7:30

Marengo at Wilmington, 7

Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7

Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Marmion at Bishop McNamara, 7

Metea Valley at Geneva, 7

Minooka at Bolingbrook, 6

Montini at IC Catholic, 7:15

Neuqua Valley at Oswego, 7

Noblesville, Ind. at Benet, 7

Notre Dame at Willowbrook, 7:30

Oak Lawn at Tinley Park, 6

Payton at DePaul Prep, 7:30

Peotone at Rantoul, 7

Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 7

Plainfield South at West Aurora, 7

Plano at Ottawa, 7:15

Platteville, Wis. at St. Edward, 7

Prosser at Speer, 7:30

Reavis at Stagg, 6

Rich Township at South Vigo, Ind., 6

Richards vs. Morgan Park at Gately, 7:15

Ridgewood vs. Schurz at Lane, 7:15

Riverside-Brookfield at Morton, 7

Rolling Meadows at Glenbrook South, 7

Romeoville at Yorkville, 7

Sandburg at Prospect, 7

Schaumburg at York, 7:30

St. Charles North at Palatine, 7:30

St. Francis at Lake Forest, 7

St. Ignatius vs. St. Patrick at Triton, 7:30

St. Laurence at Moline, 7

St. Rita at Mount Carmel, 7:30

Steinmetz at Proviso West, 7

Stevenson at Maine South, 7

Streator at East Peoria, 7:30

Sullivan at Chicago Christian, 7:15

Sycamore vs. DeKalb at NIU, 8

TF South at Shepard, 7

UP-Bronzeville at Richmond-Burton, 7

Walther Christian at Westmont, 7

Waubonsie Valley at Oswego East, 7

Westinghouse at Oak Forest, 7

Woodstock at Rochelle, 7

Woodstock North at Johnsburg, 7

Zion-Benton at Kenosha Bradford, Wis., 5:30

Saturday, August 27

Nonconference

Alleman at Chicago Academy, 3

Back of the Yards vs. Phoenix at Orr, 1

Batavia vs. Phillips at Gately, 7

Bowen at Kelly, 11 a.m.

Butler vs. Rauner at Lane, 1

Collins vs. Bogan at Stagg, 1

Curie vs. Mather at Winnemac, 4

DuSable vs. Juarez at Winnemac, 10 a.m.

Dwight at Salt Fork, noon

Dyett vs. Hyde Park at Eckersall, 4

Fenger vs. Julian at Stagg, 4

Fenwick vs. Oak Park-River Forest at SeatGeek, 9:30 a.m.

Foreman at Marshall, 10 a.m.

Gage Park vs. Washington at Eckersall, 10 a.m.

Glenbard North vs. Kenwood at Gately, 11 a.m.

Glenbard West at Marist, 12:30

Harlan vs. North Lawndale at Westinghouse, 10 a.m.

Johnson vs. Vocational at Eckersall, 1

Lincoln Park vs. Von Steuben at Winnemac, 1

Lindblom vs. Catalyst-Maria at Stagg, 10 a.m.

Momence at Oakwood, noon

Niles West at Thornton, 1

Perspectives vs. Pritzker at Lane, 4

Raby at Orr, 4

Roosevelt vs. Kennedy at Westinghouse, 1

Rowe-Clark vs. Crane at Lane, 10 a.m.

Seneca at Westville, 5

South Shore at Englewood STEM, 5

Tilden vs. Clemente at Lane, 7

UIC Prep at Bloom, noon

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Simeon at Gately, 3

Woodlawn at Goode, 2

Sunday, August 28

Nonconference

Cincinnati St. Xavier, Ohio at Loyola, noon

King vs. Clark at Lane, 1

Leo vs. Bulls Prep at Lane, 10 a.m.

