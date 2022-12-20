The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
FRERICHS_4.0.jpg

Michael W. Frerichs

The wheelchair racers start the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Other Views
Congress should help disabled by passing ABLE Age Adjustment Act
ABLE accounts are savings and investment tools that allow people with disabilities to save for qualified disability expenses.
By Michael W. Frerichs
 