The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Telander-01.0.jpg

Rick Telander

Sports columnist

Rick Telander is a sports columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Michigan Stadium.
College Sports
NCAA continues to fight losing battle
It’s long past time to end the charade and pay ‘‘student-athletes’’ like the employees they are.
By Rick Telander
 
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs for a huge gain in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
NFL
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts put on QB clinic in Super Bowl
Playing quarterback in the NFL — and excelling at it — is the hardest thing anybody can do in sports. Nothing compares.
By Rick Telander
 
Super Bowl signs are on full display, dwarfing St. Mary’s Basilica, leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
Bears
Super Bowl predictions: Chiefs or Eagles?
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs.
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 
The Bears had a 48-74-4 record in Dick Butkus’ nine seasons in the NFL.
Bears
How does Bears legend Dick Butkus feel about never having played in postseason, let alone big game?
The Hall of Fame linebacker, now 80, is at peace with his career and what he accomplished.
By Rick Telander
 
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be looking for their second Super Bowl victory in the last four seasons Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
NFL
Super Bowl quarterbacks different, but they’re spectacular in their own ways
The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts will bring their distinctive styles into the big game Feb. 12.
By Rick Telander
 
With the Bears having missed the playoffs, odds are good that quarterback Justin Fields will be healthy going into spring drills.
NFL
More games mean more injuries for NFL players
The one good thing about the Bears not making the NFL playoffs is that no one can get hurt.
By Rick Telander
 
All the nostalgia in the world can’t disguise the fact that Soldier Field is a grotesque football stadium.
Bears
Bears must leave grotesque Soldier Field behind, get fresh start in Arlington Heights
A new stadium with space, with modern amenities, with a structure that looks toward the 22nd century, not back to the 19th, might help them win a few games, too.
By Rick Telander
 
Justin Fields has shown himself to be a dynamic playmaker with his legs, but questions about his passing ability persist.
Bears
Memo to Bears: NFL now a passing league
Justin Fields threw for a measly 2,242 yards this season. Forget that he ran for more than 1,000 yards. He’ll get badly injured if he keeps that up. Quarterbacks have to pass the ball. And they must do it well.
By Rick Telander
 
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hugs Bears receiver Velus Jones after their October game.
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 18 vs. Vikings
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday against the Vikings.
By Patrick FinleyRick Telander, and 4 more
 