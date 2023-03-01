Rick Telander
Sports columnist
Rick Telander is a sports columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times.
It’s long past time to end the charade and pay ‘‘student-athletes’’ like the employees they are.
Playing quarterback in the NFL — and excelling at it — is the hardest thing anybody can do in sports. Nothing compares.
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs.
The Hall of Fame linebacker, now 80, is at peace with his career and what he accomplished.
The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts will bring their distinctive styles into the big game Feb. 12.
The one good thing about the Bears not making the NFL playoffs is that no one can get hurt.
A new stadium with space, with modern amenities, with a structure that looks toward the 22nd century, not back to the 19th, might help them win a few games, too.
Justin Fields threw for a measly 2,242 yards this season. Forget that he ran for more than 1,000 yards. He’ll get badly injured if he keeps that up. Quarterbacks have to pass the ball. And they must do it well.
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday against the Vikings.