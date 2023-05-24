The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe

The disabled community — families and providers — has made a very strong case for a&nbsp;$4 per hour wage increase for frontline staff who feed, bathe, help with daily medications, take&nbsp;community-home residents to outings and jobs and much, much more, four state lawmakers write.
Illinois must provide more funding for people with disabilities
Our state ranks 49th out of 50 states for funding and support of the estimated 300,000 Illinoisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. That has to change, state lawmakers write.
By State Rep. Lindsey LaPointeState Rep. Lakesia Collins, and 2 more
 