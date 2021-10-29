Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and other crimes in the fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of another during protests last August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, two fatally, during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, will begin Nov. 1 with jury selection.

Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, was among a number of people who responded to calls on social media to take up arms and come to Kenosha to respond to the protests on Aug. 25. Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with homicide and other crimes in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, all also white.

Peaceful protests and later riots broke out in Kenosha after police shot and wounded 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

Both Huber’s family and Grosskreutez, the surviving victim, have filed civil lawsuits against local law enforcement, accusing them of facilitating Rittenhouse’s attacks.

In May 2021, prosecutors said they expected the trial to last two weeks.