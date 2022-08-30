Manny Ramos
After chaotic weekend of street takeovers and clashes with police, CPD says ‘caravan task force’ will crack down on stunt drivers
Nine people were arrested, seven vehicles were seized and 22 more were flagged for impoundment after a weekend of drifting and drag-racing brought increased scrutiny on the burgeoning underground car culture.
The illegal street takeovers, organized and fueled by social media, resulted in clashes with police late Friday on the Far South Side, but the mayhem ended up in the heart of downtown.
A crackdown has had little impact on the events, which feature cars drifting and doing other stunts. They’re organized in minutes across the city through a social network that taps into the culture of street racing.
Teams will consist of two unarmed guards working with a dog to complement the existing security presence on CTA property.
The No. 20 Madison route features the new signs but crews will add them along 11 other routes over the next few months.
CTA recibe apoyo federal de $29 millones para comprar autobuses eléctricos y modernizar garage de Humboldt Park
“Estos fondos, que no se anticiparon originalmente como parte de nuestro plan ‘Charging Forward’, nos permitirán acelerar la expansión de nuestra flota de autobuses totalmente eléctricos”, dijo el presidente de la CTA.
The plan to convert 1.75 miles of unused railroad corridor into an environmentally rich haven is closer to reality and is being hailed as a beacon for Black Chicagoans.
About $3.4 million of the money will be spent on 10 e-buses. Another $13.2 million will be used to upgrade the Chicago Avenue Garage in Humboldt Park — the first location to be fully equipped to handle electric buses.
Much of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s funding for this program is coming from the state’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, but almost $16 billion more is expected to come in from the federal government.