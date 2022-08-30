The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Manny Ramos

Staff reporter

Manny Ramos is the transportation reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times and also covers the U.S. Census Bureau. Before that he focused on housing, disinvestment and social issues facing underserved communities in Chicago.

TAKEOVER_082722_07.jpeg
Crime
After chaotic weekend of street takeovers and clashes with police, CPD says ‘caravan task force’ will crack down on stunt drivers
Nine people were arrested, seven vehicles were seized and 22 more were flagged for impoundment after a weekend of drifting and drag-racing brought increased scrutiny on the burgeoning underground car culture.
By Tom Schuba and Manny Ramos
 
A man climbs onto a Chicago Police Department vehicle as officials attempted to break up a street takeover, where hundreds gathered to watch cars drift in circles at West 119th and South Halsted streets on the Far South Side, Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022.
Transportation
Street takeovers throughout city devolve into clashes with police, arrests and car impoundment
The illegal street takeovers, organized and fueled by social media, resulted in clashes with police late Friday on the Far South Side, but the mayhem ended up in the heart of downtown.
By Manny Ramos and Mary Norkol
 
Passengers hang out the windows of a car as it drifts in circles during a takeover at a South Side intersection.
Transportation
Chicago street takeovers: They’re secret, dangerous, illegal — and have a devoted following
A crackdown has had little impact on the events, which feature cars drifting and doing other stunts. They’re organized in minutes across the city through a social network that taps into the culture of street racing.
By Manny Ramos
 
Chicago police investigate in June after a man was shot while riding on a Red Line train near the 47th Street Red Line station.
Transportation
CTA signs $30 million contract to bring K-9 units back to rail system
Teams will consist of two unarmed guards working with a dog to complement the existing security presence on CTA property.
By Manny Ramos
 
A tactile sign is shown on a bus stop.
Transportation
CTA to install 1,300 tactile signs on bus stops to help riders with visual impairments
The No. 20 Madison route features the new signs but crews will add them along 11 other routes over the next few months.
By Manny Ramos
 
A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus, shown hooked up in a charging station at Navy Pier on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
CTA recibe apoyo federal de $29 millones para comprar autobuses eléctricos y modernizar garage de Humboldt Park
“Estos fondos, que no se anticiparon originalmente como parte de nuestro plan ‘Charging Forward’, nos permitirán acelerar la expansión de nuestra flota de autobuses totalmente eléctricos”, dijo el presidente de la CTA.
By Manny Ramos
 
The Englewood Nature Trail would be built on an unused east-west railroad corridor between 58th and 59th streets in Englewood, between Wallace Avenue and Hoyne Avenue. Shown here is where the future trail would cross Halsted Street.
Englewood
Englewood Nature Trail closer to reality thanks to a $20 million federal grant
The plan to convert 1.75 miles of unused railroad corridor into an environmentally rich haven is closer to reality and is being hailed as a beacon for Black Chicagoans.
By Manny Ramos
 
A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus, shown hooked up in a charging station at Navy Pier on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Transportation
CTA awarded nearly $29 million federal grant to buy electric buses, modernize Humboldt Park garage
About $3.4 million of the money will be spent on 10 e-buses. Another $13.2 million will be used to upgrade the Chicago Avenue Garage in Humboldt Park — the first location to be fully equipped to handle electric buses.
By Manny Ramos
 
The Dan Ryan Expressway and the Chicago skyline, photographed in July 2022.
News
Illinois announces six-year program to invest $34.6 billion in transportation, infrastructure
Much of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s funding for this program is coming from the state’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, but almost $16 billion more is expected to come in from the federal government.
By Manny Ramos
 