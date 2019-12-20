 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago-pedia: Wisconsin & Indiana

An encyclopedia of the terms that define our city. In this edition, we cover some terms specific to our friends North and East.

By Sun-Times staff
A Green Bay Packers fan wears a cheesehead with a flag.
CHEESEHEADS: Wisconsin residents, Green Bay Packers fans. Can be derisive but also a term of endearment if uttered while consuming cheese curds and/or eating at Culver’s.

LAKE GENEVA: Crowded Wisconsin vacation spot that residents of crowded North Side neighborhoods and North Shore suburbs flock to every weekend in the summer.

MILWAUKEE: Sleepy far north suburb of Chicago.

KOHLER: Fancy toilets, fancier spa and resort in southern Wisconsin.

NORTHWEST INDIANA: Area that South Siders drive through as quickly as they can while heading to Grand Beach and Saugatuck for the weekend.

Cheeseheads.
