Chicago-pedia: Wisconsin & Indiana

Some call it “Chicago-ese,” or “Chicago-speak.” Whatever you call it, we’re capturing it here, in Chicago-pedia — highlighting our local terminology and linguistic quirks (sometimes with humor and obvious exaggeration).

CHEESEHEADS: Wisconsin residents, Green Bay Packers fans. Can be derisive but also a term of endearment if uttered while consuming cheese curds and/or eating at Culver’s.

LAKE GENEVA: Crowded Wisconsin vacation spot that residents of crowded North Side neighborhoods and North Shore suburbs flock to every weekend in the summer.

MILWAUKEE: Sleepy far north suburb of Chicago.

KOHLER: Fancy toilets, fancier spa and resort in southern Wisconsin.

NORTHWEST INDIANA: Area that South Siders drive through as quickly as they can while heading to Grand Beach and Saugatuck for the weekend.