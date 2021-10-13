 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago police union leader pushing a ‘21 century blue flu’

John Catanzara doesn’t have his union members’ best interests at heart when he fights a vaccine mandate. 

By Letters to the Editor
John Catanzara, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7.
AP Photos

Last year, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers nationwide. What that tells me is that John Catanzara, a former Chicago police officer and head of the Fraternal Order of Police, doesn’t have his members’ best interests at heart when he fights a vaccine mandate.

He’s just looking to win whatever game he’s playing.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be approximately 350 words or less.

And what does that win look like? It looks like a 50% reduction in police staffing as he encourages a 21st century “blue flu.” It looks like an increase in crime caused by someone who’s number one focus should be on decreasing crime. It looks like someone who is not at all interested in what is best for Chicago and its residents.

It looks like a selfish man, uninterested in lasting solutions, who is wielding power without concern for how his tantrums effect real people.

Finally, it looks like someone who is doing all he can to spread COVID-19.

Chicago deserves better.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Let clearer heads prevail

The last thing Chicago needs is a depleted police force. But that seems to be where the city is headed if a City Hall policy mandating vaccines — and requiring police officers to come clean on whether they have been vaccinated — takes effect on Friday.

Maybe Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the leadership of the Fraternal Order of Police could take a page from the Clinton Administration’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy with respect to gays in the military. This kind of a standoff between two old rivals — the mayor and the FOP — is something the people of Chicago do not deserve.

More than 700 police officers nationwide have died from the virus so far. We hope clearer heads will prevail.

Bob Angone, retire Chicago Police lieutenant

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

‘Halloween Kills’ puts a knife in the promising reboot of Michael Myers

Exciting 2018 film lit up the horror franchise, but sloppy sequel snuffs it out.

By Richard Roeper

Illinois Dems poised to unveil new congressional map as Republican Kinzinger posts strong fundraising quarter

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s next political move depends on the new congressional map being drawn by Illinois state Democrats.

By Lynn Sweet

Man charged in 7-year-old Serenity Broughton’s murder; case had split cops, prosecutors

Chicago police on Wednesday announced murder charges against Aireon Luster, who was allegedly involved in the August fatal shooting that led to an extraordinary battle between police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

By Madeline Kenney

‘Truly incredible man’: Tributes pour in for Timuel Black from family, friends, colleagues

"Tim spent decades chronicling and lifting up Black Chicago history. But he also made plenty of history himself." former President Barack Obama said.

By Sun-Times staff

Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

The 20-year-old was standing outside in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Things to do at museums and galleries in Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the world’s greatest museums. Use our guide to find events and activities happening at the city’s many galleries and exhibits.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times