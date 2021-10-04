 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Seth Meyers’ children’s picture book is an animal tale

Meyers’ book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Seth Meyers accepts the best talk show award for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020.
NEW YORK — Seth Meyers has dreams beyond hosting his own talk show.

“I’ve long wanted to write a story about a bear and am grateful that Penguin gave me the opportunity,” Meyers said in a statement Monday issued by the Penguin Random House imprint Flamingo Books, which announced that Meyers’ picture story “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!” will be published March 15.

This image provided by Penguin Random House, shows the cover of the childen’s book “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!,” by Seth Meyers.
According to Flamingo, Meyers’ book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., and will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers, whose status as a children’s book author is shared by such late night television peers as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

“I am such a big fan of Seth’s, so having the opportunity to work with him on his debut picture book is a dream come true,” Margaret Anastas, Flamingo’s vice president and publisher, said in a statement. “Not only is it hilarious, but it will hopefully help parents talk to kids about how important it is to speak up about their feelings.”

