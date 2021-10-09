 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal

Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.

By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press
Texas A&M’s Seth Small reacts after making a field goal to defeat Alabama on Saturday night in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft/AP

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.

The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams — to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go.

Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2) tied it at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown strike with three minutes left. Calzada was hit as he threw the strike and had to be helped off the field but returned for the next drive after a visit to the medical tent.

Calzada returned after the Aggies forced a punt to orchestrate the winning drive, highlighted by a 17-yard pass to Isaiah Spiller before Small finished it off to send fans streaming onto the field to celebrate.

Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, as the former backup played like a star to take down the reigning champs. Devon Achane returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD in the third quarter and A&M’s defense got after Bryce Young all night.

Alabama hadn’t lost since a 48-45 win by Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.

It’s the first time Alabama coach Nick Saban has lost to one of his assistants after entering the game a perfect 24-0 in those games. He’d beaten Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher four times, the most of any of his former staffers.

