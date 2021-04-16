 clock menu more-arrow no yes
After outcry, White House says Biden will lift refugee cap in May

President Joe Biden earlier Friday moved to accelerate refugee admissions but kept his predecessor’s historically low cap of 15,000 refugees for this year, triggering a backlash from Democratic lawmakers and resettlement agencies.

By Associated Press
Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani
President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington.
AP

WASHINGTON — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden is expected to increase the refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15.

Biden earlier Friday moved to accelerate refugee admissions but kept his predecessor’s historically low cap of 15,000 refugees for this year, triggering a backlash from Democratic lawmakers and resettlement agencies.

Biden stated in his emergency determination that the admission of up to 15,000 refugees this year “remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest.” But should the cap be reached before the end of the current budget year and the emergency refugee situation persists, then a presidential determination may be issued to raise the ceiling.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later that Biden has been consulting with his advisers to determine what number of refugees could realistically be admitted to the United States between now and October 1, the of the fiscal year.

She said “given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited,” it’s now “unlikely” Biden will be able to boost that number to 62,500 as he had proposed in his plan to Congress two months ago.

