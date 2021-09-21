 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91

She died at her home in Fullerton, California, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

By Associated Press
Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy at Dodger Stadium in 2013. Jo Lasorda died Monday at age 91.
Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy at Dodger Stadium in 2013. Jo Lasorda died Monday at age 91.
Mark J. Terrill/AP

FULLERTON, Calif. — Jo Lasorda, the widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91.

She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

The former Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a minor league baseball game in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where he was playing for the Spinners. They wed on April 14, 1950, a union that lasted 70 years until Tommy’s death last January at age 93.

Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.

Next Up In Obituaries

The Latest

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy visit Palatine, Cicero, Chicago today

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join them at different stops.

By Lynn Sweet

Man charged with misdemeanor in Uptown attack against Ald. James Cappleman

Tony Landers, 58, struck the North Side alderman on the head Saturday night on Racine near Leland, three blocks north of the alderman’s ward office, Chicago police said.

By David Struett

US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday.

By Associated Press

Man killed during home invasion in South Shore; SWAT on scene

About 5:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Every time friend calls from prison, he asks for money

Before his arrest, the two former classmates used to speak almost daily, but now the friendship has changed.

By Abigail Van Buren

10 people shot in Chicago Monday

Two men were attacked Monday morning in Ashburn.

By Sun-Times Wire