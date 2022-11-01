The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Taylor Swift announces Soldier Field dates as part of new tour

The popstar will perform two nights at Soldier Field as part of her new “Eras” tour — “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” she said Tuesday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Taylor Swift announces Soldier Field dates as part of new tour
NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022 in Nashville.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with plans to perform two nights at Soldier Field in June.

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium.

On June 2 and 3, Swift will stop by Soldier Field with openers girl in red and OWENN.

Other tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle and Gracie Abrams.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

The tour will hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, among others.

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston, rep says
Dear Abby: Husband’s cruel, nasty stepmother is wearing me out
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
The Hideout to close after ex-worker alleges toxic environment
Andrew Duncan, original Second City actor, dies
Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
The Latest
Soldiers stand guard next to a Brazilian flag at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the morning after the re-election of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro.
Nation/World
After election loss, silence from Brazil’s brash president
Many hours after being defeated, Jair Bolsonaro hadn’t conceded defeat or challenged the results. Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won Sunday’s runoff with 50.9% to Bolsonaro’s 49.1% — the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985.
By Associated Press
 
Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol will replace Tony La Russa as manager of the White Sox.
White Sox
White Sox to name Pedro Grifol as next manager
The Royals bench coach will replace Tony La Russa.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Four people were injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
News
Chicago mayor’s security detail fires shots in Logan Square
No injuries have been reported, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB could keep the rule placing a runner on second base in extra innings.
MLB
MLB’s extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ rule could stick around
“Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Chicagoans vote in the 2022 Illinois primary election.
Elections
Chicago voters needing language help at polls will have less of it on Election Day
A new state law that reduced the number of voting precincts means fewer bilingual ballots and election judges across six languages.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 