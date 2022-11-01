The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Sports Media Sports Bears

Bears radio broadcasts moving to ESPN 1000 next season

The Sun-Times reported in August that the Bears would leave WBBM-AM (780) after this season and that ESPN 1000 was in the running to acquire the team’s rights. The team’s local TV rights might be on the move, as well.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Bears radio broadcasts moving to ESPN 1000 next season
ESPN1000.png

ESPN 1000 will announce at noon Tuesday that it will be the new home for Bears radio broadcasts beginning next season. The Sun-Times reported in August that the Bears would leave WBBM-AM (780) after this season and that ESPN 1000 was in the running to acquire the team’s rights.

The Bears’ local TV rights might be on the move, as well. The team’s agreement with Fox-32 expires after this season, their 15th together, and will be up for bid. Those rights include airing preseason games and weekly shows during the regular season, such as pregame and postgame shows.

Possible landing spots include WGN-Ch. 9 and Marquee Sports Network. WGNhas carried the Bears and produced its own pregame show when games have appeared nationally on ESPN. The station carried the game Oct. 24 at New England. Marquee is a broadcast partner with the Bears, airing the weekly show “Bear Essentials.”

More to come ...

Next Up In Sports
White Sox to name Pedro Grifol as next manager
MLB’s extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ rule could stick around
A nocturnal buck turns out in daylight and becomes Buck of the Week
Halas Intrigue, Episode 251: The Bears traded Roquan!
Don’t become a pawn for propaganda
Bears never fell in love with Roquan Smith
The Latest
President Donald Trump (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020.
Columnists
Hope wafting in from Brazil
Defeat of election denying Jair Bolsonaro reminds us that madness comes ... and goes.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Illinois’ former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan in February 2021.
Michael Madigan
Michael Madigan’s lawyer says ‘not guilty’ for client, who skips arraignment
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole last week gave Madigan permission to skip the arraignment, held by telephone, after Madigan signed a waiver that said he pleaded not guilty “to each and every charge.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Four people were injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
News
Chicago mayor’s security detail exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects near 606 Trail in Logan Square, police say
No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said in a statement.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 
Soldiers stand guard next to a Brazilian flag at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the morning after the re-election of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro.
Nation/World
After election loss, silence from Brazil’s brash president
Many hours after being defeated, Jair Bolsonaro hadn’t conceded defeat or challenged the results. Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won Sunday’s runoff with 50.9% to Bolsonaro’s 49.1% — the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985.
By Associated Press
 
Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol will replace Tony La Russa as manager of the White Sox.
White Sox
White Sox to name Pedro Grifol as next manager
The Royals bench coach will replace Tony La Russa.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 