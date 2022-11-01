Bears radio broadcasts moving to ESPN 1000 next season

ESPN 1000 will announce at noon Tuesday that it will be the new home for Bears radio broadcasts beginning next season. The Sun-Times reported in August that the Bears would leave WBBM-AM (780) after this season and that ESPN 1000 was in the running to acquire the team’s rights.

The Bears’ local TV rights might be on the move, as well. The team’s agreement with Fox-32 expires after this season, their 15th together, and will be up for bid. Those rights include airing preseason games and weekly shows during the regular season, such as pregame and postgame shows.

Possible landing spots include WGN-Ch. 9 and Marquee Sports Network. WGNhas carried the Bears and produced its own pregame show when games have appeared nationally on ESPN. The station carried the game Oct. 24 at New England. Marquee is a broadcast partner with the Bears, airing the weekly show “Bear Essentials.”

More to come ...

