Monday, November 14, 2022
Roberta Flack has ALS, making it ‘impossible to sing’

But manager says the 85-year-old singer ‘plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.’

By  Associated Press
   
merlin_109610735.jpg

Roberta Flack (pictured in 2018) is being treated for ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, her manager says.

Matt Licari/AP

NEW YORK — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing.

The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.

The release says that the singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.”

Flack is known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”

