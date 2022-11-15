The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Tuesday’s girls high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the state.

By  Associated Press
   
Young’s Destiny Jackson (2) shoots the ball during the game against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Abingdon 54, Monmouth United 38

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 25, Kelvyn Park 0

Dunlap 40, United Township High School 30

East Alton-Wood River 48, Madison 5

Eisenhower 70, Mt. Zion 39

Galesburg 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 45

Hinsdale Central 56, Metea Valley 45

Juarez 39, Holy Trinity 38

Lake View 28, CICS-Northtown 15

Lewistown 49, Astoria/VIT Co-op 37

Lincoln 49, Rochester 29

Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 49

Machesney Park Harlem 38, Grayslake Central 28

Orion 37, Rockridge 25

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Gilman Iroquois West 26

Peoria Notre Dame 78, Pontiac 20

Prospect 69, Oswego East 37

Reed-Custer 33, Wilmington 23

Schurz 49, North Shore Country Day 17

Staunton 65, Trenton Wesclin 31

Stevenson 49, Fenwick 28

Sullivan 64, Maroa-Forsyth 60

Teutopolis 60, Mount Vernon 55

Thornton Fractional South 58, Oak Lawn Community 38

Union (Dugger), Ind. 32, Red Hill 25

Hoffman Estates Tournament

Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, Hoffman Estates 34

Lexington Tournament

Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 51, Colfax Ridgeview 37

Mundelein Tournament

Grayslake North 57, Grant 52

