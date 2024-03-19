Illinois Primary Election 2024: Live updates and results
The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s coverage of Illinois’ 2024 primary elections.
Voters across Illinois will hit the polls Tuesday for the 2024 primary elections.
Among the key races being closely watched are the presidential nominations, the Cook County state’s attorney race to replace Kim Foxx and a referendum in Chicago on raising taxpayer money for the homeless. There are also many Congressional and local races on the line.
Read comprehensive Election Day coverage from the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ below.
Primary elections in Illinois are being held on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Breaking down key details of the “Bring Chicago Home” referendum, which remains on the ballot after surviving a court challenge.
- Muslim community leaders are urging Illinois voters to protest President Biden by writing in ‘Gaza’ on their ballots
Dakul and Ashima Malhotra were walking their 6-year-old dog Cooper in front of their polling place at Kilbourn Park Monday morning but had yet to vote.
They said they’d procrastinated on voting because they’d originally wanted to use mail-in ballots but “life happens.”
However, they also hadn’t had time to do research and wanted to look into candidates beyond the dozens of mailers they had received.
“I get careful about that, just because someone has a lot of advertising money doesn’t mean they’re the right person,” Dakul Malhotra said. “We can’t just show up… we gotta do that research.”
Dakul Maholtra said abortion and LGBTQ+ rights were what he was most concerned with, along with “all the usual things in US politics the last 30 years,” such as gun violence.
He said his ideal candidate would be in the center.
“We want to make sure the person who gets elected is the right person, someone who isn’t too left or too right,” Dakul Maholtra said. “We’re gonna try to choose somebody we believe in who can move the needle. I don’t think any one person can solve this.”
After months of shaking hands, stuffing mailboxes and flooding the airwaves with ads, scores of political candidates across Illinois will hand their fates to the voters in hopes of advancing to November’s general election.
But most of the local-level electoral drama will be resolved tonight in many of the contests around deep-blue Chicago, where a Democratic nomination usually signals smooth campaign sailing into the fall. That’s also the case for many Republican-leaning areas of the state, where a GOP primary win can suggest a candidate is as good as elected.
Either way, it comes down to the voice of the voters — a voice that hasn’t been especially loud just yet. Early voting and mail ballot numbers suggest a slightly lower turnout than the past two presidential primaries, with about 131,000 ballots cast in the city as of Sunday night, compared to 190,000 at the same point in 2020 and 146,000 in 2016.