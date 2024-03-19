Illinois Primary Election 2024: Live updates and results

09:21 AM

Voters head to polls in Kilbourn Park

Dakul and Ashima Malhotra were walking their 6-year-old dog Cooper in front of their polling place at Kilbourn Park Monday morning but had yet to vote.

They said they’d procrastinated on voting because they’d originally wanted to use mail-in ballots but “life happens.”

However, they also hadn’t had time to do research and wanted to look into candidates beyond the dozens of mailers they had received.

“I get careful about that, just because someone has a lot of advertising money doesn’t mean they’re the right person,” Dakul Malhotra said. “We can’t just show up… we gotta do that research.”

Dakul Maholtra said abortion and LGBTQ+ rights were what he was most concerned with, along with “all the usual things in US politics the last 30 years,” such as gun violence.

He said his ideal candidate would be in the center.

“We want to make sure the person who gets elected is the right person, someone who isn’t too left or too right,” Dakul Maholtra said. “We’re gonna try to choose somebody we believe in who can move the needle. I don’t think any one person can solve this.”