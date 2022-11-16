Wednesday’s girls high school basketball scores

Alden-Hebron 47, South Beloit 38
Annawan 63, Sterling Newman 23
Aurora Central 61, LaSalle-Peru 26
Bureau Valley 43, Henry 17
Ag. Science 46, Little Village 16
Christopher 49, Murphysboro 19
Dixon 67, Mendota 10
Galena 64, Warren 21
Havana 35, Illini West (Carthage) 24
Highland Park 56, Grant 26
Huntley 50, Rockford Boylan 38
Juarez 42, Woodlawn 23
McNamara 50, Armstrong 20
Lake Zurich 52, Hampshire 36
LeRoy 45, Colfax Ridgeview 28
Lincoln-Way West 62, Joliet Central 32
Macon Meridian 49, Okaw Valley 37
Marengo 53, Belvidere North 18
Marissa/Coulterville 22, Valmeyer 13
Monmouth-Roseville 66, Aledo (Mercer County) 21
Morgan Park 54, Southland 23
Morgan Park Academy 54, Josephinum 19
Normal West 48, Normal University 19
Northside Prep 49, Mather 16
Richards 46, Thornton 36
Oregon 53, Richmond-Burton 30
Palatine 50, South Elgin 41
Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 47, Roanoke-Benson 40
Piasa Southwestern 49, North Greene 28
Plainfield Central 54, Reed-Custer 21
Rock Island Alleman 37, Pleasant Plains 29
Rockford Christian 58, St. Edward 30
Rockford Guilford 67, Rochelle 29
Sullivan 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 19
Tinley Park 68, Steinmetz 3
Burlington Central Tournament
Prairie Ridge 37, Larkin 30
Dundee Crown Tournament
Hononegah 46, St. Viator 38
Mundelein Tournament
Glenbrook South 62, Wheeling 33