The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Wednesday’s girls high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the state

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Wednesday’s girls high school basketball scores
Young’s Maia Downes (34) shoots the ball during the game against Kenwood.

Young’s Maia Downes (34) shoots the ball during the game against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Alden-Hebron 47, South Beloit 38

Annawan 63, Sterling Newman 23

Aurora Central 61, LaSalle-Peru 26

Bureau Valley 43, Henry 17

Ag. Science 46, Little Village 16

Christopher 49, Murphysboro 19

Dixon 67, Mendota 10

Galena 64, Warren 21

Havana 35, Illini West (Carthage) 24

Highland Park 56, Grant 26

Huntley 50, Rockford Boylan 38

Juarez 42, Woodlawn 23

McNamara 50, Armstrong 20

Lake Zurich 52, Hampshire 36

LeRoy 45, Colfax Ridgeview 28

Lincoln-Way West 62, Joliet Central 32

Macon Meridian 49, Okaw Valley 37

Marengo 53, Belvidere North 18

Marissa/Coulterville 22, Valmeyer 13

Monmouth-Roseville 66, Aledo (Mercer County) 21

Morgan Park 54, Southland 23

Morgan Park Academy 54, Josephinum 19

Normal West 48, Normal University 19

Northside Prep 49, Mather 16

Richards 46, Thornton 36

Oregon 53, Richmond-Burton 30

Palatine 50, South Elgin 41

Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 47, Roanoke-Benson 40

Piasa Southwestern 49, North Greene 28

Plainfield Central 54, Reed-Custer 21

Rock Island Alleman 37, Pleasant Plains 29

Rockford Christian 58, St. Edward 30

Rockford Guilford 67, Rochelle 29

Sullivan 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 19

Tinley Park 68, Steinmetz 3

Burlington Central Tournament

Prairie Ridge 37, Larkin 30

Dundee Crown Tournament

Hononegah 46, St. Viator 38

Mundelein Tournament

Glenbrook South 62, Wheeling 33

Next Up In High School Sports
Nine underrated seniors for the 2022-23 high school basketball season
Simeon coach Robert Smith prepares for his final season
Experienced, deep Simeon edges out nationally ranked St. Rita for preseason No. 1 spot
Tuesday’s girls high school basketball scores
11 breakout juniors for the 2022-23 high school basketball season
LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 139: Breaking down the preseason Super 25 rankings
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Bulls
No Zion, no problem? Not for Bulls, who were embarrassed in latest loss
With Zion Williamson sidelined on Wednesday, it seemed like the Bulls - and Patrick Williams - would have a much easier go at it. But an all-too familiar formula again haunted the starting unit, and now there are more questions for the Bulls after a third-straight loss.
By Joe Cowley
 
Blues_Blackhawks_Hockey__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose to Blues as Seth Jones’ absence becomes increasingly noticeable
The Hawks are now 2-4-2 since Seth Jones’ broken thumb after falling 5-2 on Wednesday. Caleb Jones has particularly struggled without his brother.
By Ben Pope
 
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.
News
Police to increase presence on CTA during busy holiday shopping season
More officers will be patrolling downtown business district stations as stores open earlier and close later, Chicago Police Commander Joe Bird said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
This image shows the entrance to a proposed underground warehouse and commercial space. The developer is trying to convince Southeast Side residents that the project will bring jobs and other community benefits.
Environment
Ozingas still trying to sway Southeast Siders on massive underground warehouse
The family that owns the namesake cement company has spent almost two years trying to sell the idea of a 6 million-square-foot space under former steel mill land.
By Brett Chase
 
Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin (left) in May; Republican state Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove (center) earlier this year; Lake Forest mega donor Dick Uihlein (right) in 2007.
News
New state Senate GOP leader welcomes billionaires’ bucks but warns party must ‘diversify our fundraising’
“We have to broaden that appeal because we’re getting heavily outspent in all our races all across the state,” new state Senate Minority Leader John Curran said.
By Tina Sfondeles
 