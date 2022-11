Al Roker recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots: ‘I am so fortunate’

Al Roker has been away from the “Today” show after suffering from blood clots.

The longtime meteorologist, 68, announced on Instagram earlier this month that he was recently hospitalized for some “medical whack-a-mole” and is now on the mend.

His NBC colleague, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, stood in for Roker at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade telecast in New York City on Thursday.

Shortly after the parade’s start, Dreyer took a call from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden while they watched the Thanksgiving Day Parade at home like millions of other Americans. They inquired about how Roker was doing and she assured them, he’s doing “great.”

“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote on an Instagram post, earlier this month, which included a bouquet of flowers and an NBC mug. “I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon.”

“Today” show co-anchors sent their well wishes to Roker in the comments.

“You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon,” Savannah Guthrie wrote.

Craig Melvin wrote: “Love you brother … can’t wait to have you back!”

Roker’s wife, ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts, wrote that she’s “grateful” for the “top-notch medical care” her husband has received and for the “prayer warriors from every corner.”

Blood clots, or deep vein thrombosis, commonly occur in the leg but can also develop in the arm, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Part of the clot, called an embolus, can break off and travel to the lungs,” which can cut off blood flow to the lungs.

Roker has sat at the “Today” show weather desk since 1996 and has been transparent about medical issues in the past.

In 2020 Roker went public with his prostate cancer diagnosis in order to spotlight the number of men who are diagnosed with the disease.

“If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease. And it’s why I wanted to take you along my journey, so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives.” he said. “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK.”

Roker had surgery in November 2020 and was relieved to return home.

“(I) appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon,” he wrote at the time on Twitter.

Read more at usatoday.com

Contrbuting: Morgan Hines