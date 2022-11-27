Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Nov. 27, 2022
An exciting opening week leads to three new teams joining and Joliet West jumping to the No. 2 spot.
That was one of the best opening weeks in a long time.
Kenwood knocked off Young in a thriller on the first night of the season and set the stage for a grudge match that could happen three more times this season.
Joliet West arrived as a fully-formed powerhouse and beat St. Rita, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter and Metamora in Washington.
Hillcrest didn’t miss any of the transfers, producing impressive wins against Bloom and Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights.
Oak Lawn, which was expected to be intriguing, shocked heavily-hyped Mount Carmel and Brother Rice knocked off Curie to establish early Catholic League supremacy.
Proviso East didn’t win the championship in St. Charles but played Benet tight and had a breakout week from Bryce Coleman, a well-known player that has found the right spot to sparkle.
A heard raves about St. Ignatius and Benet. West Aurora and New Trier looked like promising squads.
The season hits another gear this weekend with the Chicago Elite Classic. Simeon vs. St. Rita and Joliet West vs. Kenwood are the headline games but all of Saturday’s matchups are solid. We will have a preview of the event tomorrow.
Super 25 for Nov. 27, 2022
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Simeon (0-0) 1
Opens vs. Thornwood Tue.
2. Joliet West (3-1) 4
Beat St. Rita, Metamora
3. Kenwood (1-0) 3
Handled Young
4. St. Rita (2-2) 2
Faces Simeon Saturday
5. Young (2-1) 5
Deeper than expected
6. Brother Rice (4-0) 8
Beat Curie
7. Rolling Meadows (4-0) 7
Cruised at Fenton
8. St. Ignatius (4-0) 10
Phoenix Gill has arrived
9. Hillcrest (4-0) 16
Don’t worry who left
10. Curie (4-1) 6
Plays Vashon Saturday
11. Oswego East (4-0) 14
Beat West Aurora
12. Glenbrook North (4-0) 12
At Niles West Friday
13. Benet (4-0) 15
Champs in St. Charles
14. Bolingbrook (2-1) 11
Lost to MacArthur
15. Bloom (3-1) 13
Fell short vs. Hillcrest
16. Oak Lawn (4-0) NR
Knocked off Mount Carmel
17. Marian Catholic (3-1) 17
Lost to Hillcrest
18. Mount Carmel (3-1) 9
DeAndre Craig hit 1,000 points
19. West Aurora (3-1) 18
Still developing
20. New Trier (3-1) 19
Solid start
21. Evanston (4-0) 20
Hosts Glenbrook South Friday
22. Lyons (3-0) 21
Beat Lincoln-Way East
23. Hyde Park (2-0) 24
Took down North Lawndale
24. Proviso East (3-1) NR
Bryce Coleman stepping up
25. Lemont (4-0) NR
Castillo twins get it done