Sunday, November 27, 2022
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Nov. 27, 2022

An exciting opening week leads to three new teams joining and Joliet West jumping to the No. 2 spot.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears, (2) and Matthew Moore (3) celebrate after the Tigers defeat St. Rita.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

That was one of the best opening weeks in a long time.

Kenwood knocked off Young in a thriller on the first night of the season and set the stage for a grudge match that could happen three more times this season.

Joliet West arrived as a fully-formed powerhouse and beat St. Rita, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter and Metamora in Washington.

Hillcrest didn’t miss any of the transfers, producing impressive wins against Bloom and Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights.

Oak Lawn, which was expected to be intriguing, shocked heavily-hyped Mount Carmel and Brother Rice knocked off Curie to establish early Catholic League supremacy.

Proviso East didn’t win the championship in St. Charles but played Benet tight and had a breakout week from Bryce Coleman, a well-known player that has found the right spot to sparkle.

A heard raves about St. Ignatius and Benet. West Aurora and New Trier looked like promising squads.

The season hits another gear this weekend with the Chicago Elite Classic. Simeon vs. St. Rita and Joliet West vs. Kenwood are the headline games but all of Saturday’s matchups are solid. We will have a preview of the event tomorrow.

Super 25 for Nov. 27, 2022
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Simeon (0-0) 1
Opens vs. Thornwood Tue.

2. Joliet West (3-1) 4
Beat St. Rita, Metamora

3. Kenwood (1-0) 3
Handled Young

4. St. Rita (2-2) 2
Faces Simeon Saturday

5. Young (2-1) 5
Deeper than expected

6. Brother Rice (4-0) 8
Beat Curie

7. Rolling Meadows (4-0) 7
Cruised at Fenton

8. St. Ignatius (4-0) 10
Phoenix Gill has arrived

9. Hillcrest (4-0) 16
Don’t worry who left

10. Curie (4-1) 6
Plays Vashon Saturday

11. Oswego East (4-0) 14
Beat West Aurora

12. Glenbrook North (4-0) 12
At Niles West Friday

13. Benet (4-0) 15
Champs in St. Charles

14. Bolingbrook (2-1) 11
Lost to MacArthur

15. Bloom (3-1) 13
Fell short vs. Hillcrest

16. Oak Lawn (4-0) NR
Knocked off Mount Carmel

17. Marian Catholic (3-1) 17
Lost to Hillcrest

18. Mount Carmel (3-1) 9
DeAndre Craig hit 1,000 points

19. West Aurora (3-1) 18
Still developing

20. New Trier (3-1) 19
Solid start

21. Evanston (4-0) 20
Hosts Glenbrook South Friday

22. Lyons (3-0) 21
Beat Lincoln-Way East

23. Hyde Park (2-0) 24
Took down North Lawndale

24. Proviso East (3-1) NR
Bryce Coleman stepping up

25. Lemont (4-0) NR
Castillo twins get it done

